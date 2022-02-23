From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

An agreement has been signed between the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and Kelly-Miller Bros, Ltd. For the exhibition of a three-ring circus in Farmington on April 20 for two performances. This circus is just one of the many fundraisers that will be hosted by the chamber in an effort to raise money for the many local projects and services that the chamber provides.

As the last medals of the Winter Olympics were being won in Albertville, France, first-graders at Truman School in Farmington were competing in their own Olympics last week. A few years ago, the Farmington School District embraced the educational concept of Mastery Learning. Mastery Learning is the belief that all students can master necessary skills with the proper learning style as well as parental support. First-grade teachers, Mrs. Joyce David and Mrs. Carole Cook have set aside a 30-minute block of time for enhancement classes. This month, David has been teaching her class how to read and write in Braille.

With the new library addition under construction, Farmington Library Director Lynn Crites is having double the pleasure, double the fun, double the mess. But according to Crites, the mess will only last for a short time, while the pleasure and fun are here to stay. Crites was the guest speaker this past Thursday at the Farmington Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting. Crites said, “I’m sure everyone here is aware of the growth that Farmington has seen in the past few years, well, the library has, and is experiencing growth also.”

1982 – 40 years ago

The reported sighting of the crash of a small airplane in south St. Francois County on Tuesday night has been officially dismissed as a probable meteor sighting. St. Joe Park Ranger Dave Ratliff was observing north and south aircraft patterns in the park when he spotted what he thought was a “small aircraft bursting into flames” at 9:30 p.m. Ratliff said, “I was watching one small aircraft going south. I turned around for a minute and looked back to see it apparently burst into flames. “While I had turned away, the plane had turned due east,” he said.

“They’re popping up everywhere.” What Roger Hoehn, Farmington city administrator, was referring to were the potholes in area streets. The forecast not only calls for more snow before winter is over but just as assuredly, more potholes. “We definitely expect to see more potholes with more snow,” Hoehn said. Motorists have been asked to take alternative routes this week as crews have been mending the craters in Hillsboro Road. Hoehn said that the detours are only in effect during working hours when his men are on the job.

The Farmington Fire Department was called to help extinguish a potentially dangerous field fire on Route DD Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which was called in at 4:20 p.m., was on the property of Randy and Rozie Detring. Apparently, a wind-whipped trash fire spread to the yard. By the time the Farmington unit arrived, the blaze had been controlled. The fireman checked for smoldering embers to ensure that nearby haystacks would be safe.

1972 – 50 years ago

A large and attentive group attended the Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s Feb. 23 noon luncheon to hear Mayor Douglas K. Ross, guest speaker. Dr. Ross asked for a show of hands of those who had voted on the proposal Feb. 8 for a one-cent city sales tax. He then stated he felt the 818 who voted “no” made a mistake in defeating the proposal. Large charts were used by the mayor to show why, therefore, the city’s budget cannot be balanced for lack of funds needed to carry out plans for increased sewage disposal facilities. The only solution, he warned, would be to vote again in April or to pay increased sewage bills.

Ray Nelson of Farmington received the Silver Beaver Award at the annual meeting of the Boy Scout St. Louis Area Council held at the Chase Hotel in St. Louis. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest award an adult can receive for community service in Scouting. The award was presented to Nelson by Fielding Chandler who said he was making the presentation on behalf of Art Freeman, former Scoutmaster of Troop 483, Farmington. Both Chandler and Freeman are holders of the Silver Beaver.

Walter Brockmiller, Inc., was awarded a contract at a regular business meeting on February 16, 1972, to construct a new sanctuary for the First Baptist Church of Farmington, located at Franklin and College Streets. The sanctuary was designed by McCall-Watson, Architects of Kansas City, Mo. The sanctuary will face “A” Street with pulpit and choir area to be next to the present educational building. The focal point and main entrance will be on “A” Street at the southwest corner at the Tower. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Sunday, February 20, 1972, at 12:15 p.m.

1962 – 60 years ago

Donald C. Clouse, sonarman second class, USN, son of Mrs. Mollie E. Wampler of 601 Ste. Genevieve Ave., Farmington, is serving aboard the destroyer USS Sarsfield which participated in the recovery operations of the “Project Mercury” orbital space flight. The Sarsfield is one of more than 40 U.S. Navy ships that were on station in the Atlantic for the operation. The “Friendship 7” capsule which carried Marine Lt. Col. John H. Glenn, Jr., on the history-making three-orbit flight was retrieved at sea by the destroyer USS NOA approximately five hours after launching.

Mr. and Mrs. Lester W. Forshee of Farmington have purchased the Jenkins Variety Store at East Columbia and Jackson streets in Farmington. The store has been in operation for the past sixteen years and has been owned and operated by Charles J. Jenkins. Mr. and Mrs. Forshee plan to conduct a grand opening of the business under the new management in the near future.

A blinding snowstorm, accompanied by vivid lightning flashes and loud thunderclaps brought grief to many motorists of the area Tuesday night. The freak storm began about 9:30, and the heavy, swirling snow made a white wall against which it was almost impossible to see to drive. The wet snow, which piled up on the highways rapidly, was very slippery and for a while driving was almost an impossibility. The snow melted rapidly, and most roads were clear by Wednesday noon.

1952 – 70 years ago

The 1952 Red Cross fund campaign was launched officially Monday night, March 3, by a meeting at the Christian Church. Chairmen Don Sanders and Leo Dugal presided over the affair which was composed of the following club representatives: Mrs. Berl Miller of the 25 Gardeners Club; Mrs. Milt Simms of the Fortnightly Club; Mrs. Vernon Gersman, Mrs. Tillman and Mrs. Morris, all of the Victory Garden Club; Mrs. Joe Swink of the Farmington Garden Club; Mrs. Tom Fitz Jr. of the Nancy Weber Garden Club; and Mrs. John Spaugh of the Junior Fortnightly Club.

Melvin “Shorty” Cleve was elected Commander of the Norman L. Rigdon Post No. 5896, Veterans of Foreign Wars, on Tuesday evening of this week when members of the unit held their regular meeting at the Catholic school. Other officers elected to serve the local VFW Post were: Andrew “Foxy” Burnette, Senior Vice Commander; Leslie C. Huber, Junior Vice Commander; Lawrence Herbst was re-elected Quartermaster; Albert Meyer, Post Advocate; Charles E. Dickey, Chaplain; and William D. Cleve, Trustee.

Two new dens and 23 new Cubs enlivened the monthly meeting of Farmington’s Cub Pack 471 Friday night following a potluck supper at Memorial Methodist Church. Cubmaster A.A. “Dusty” Farnham welcomed the new Cubs, awarded them their Bobcat badges and registration cards, and then went on to make many other achievement awards to older Cubs, three of whom “graduated” to Boy Scout rank. Bobcat badges were awarded to Jerry Pogue, Phillip Bone, Jimmy Rumburg, Jerry Stroud, Wayne Stephens, Dick Stephens, Gerald Boyd, Larry Pyatt, Bill Sutterfield, Ralph Taylor, Vernon Mann, Leroy Benton, Richard Richardson, Dick Stockenberg, Gerald Boring, Leroy Jones, Larry Lee Adams, Bill Stewart, Gerald Sales, Lon Stewart, Larry Matthews, Timmy Hawn and Larry Scott.

1942 – 80 years ago

Mrs. Charles H. Cozean and her fellow workers in the Red Cross drive for War Relief funds are rejoicing in the fact that Farmington now has $1846.23 collected and is confident of going over the $2000.00 mark. Maurice Moran has given fresh impetus to the drive-by contributing another $50.00 to add to a previous gift of $50.00. The Jaycees are planning a bowling match, the proceeds of which are to be added to the Red Cross Funds and other plans being worked out are practically certain to achieve the goal. Mr. Politte will make the next official announcement for the county drive about the middle of March.

The freshman class, working under the supervision of Mrs. Gladys Henriksen and H.T. Westover, sponsors presented a Washington and Lincoln program in the high school on Friday forenoon, February 20. The program portrayed striking incidents in the lives of Washington and Lincoln, interspersed with instrumental and vocal music. Tommy Coghill and Michael Gordon played the parts of Washington and Lincoln respectively in a most natural and effective manner. The entire program was fitting and greatly enjoyed by visitors, pupils, and teachers.

Cecil Rhodes, a former employee of the City of Farmington light and water department, was granted damages to the amount of $1,000 against the city by a jury last Friday morning. R.S. Roberts, attorney for the city, immediately filed a motion for a new trial. Rhodes filed suit for $7,500 against the city, alleging personal injuries suffered in a fall from a light pole some two years previously. The case was heard by a jury and following the plaintiff’s testimony, the city asked for a demurrer on the grounds that he had not made a case against the city. When the demurrer was not granted, the city offered no testimony, and the case went to the jury Thursday afternoon. They were unable to reach a verdict until Friday morning, and then only after numerous ballots.

1932 – 90 years ago

On last Tuesday evening, Constable Jonas Shepard, while driving along the highway, noticed a Chevrolet coupe parked at the side of the concrete about four miles north of Farmington. Investigating, he found a woman collapsed in the seat and a half-full bottle of iodine at her side. He brought her to Dr. Winter’s office in Farmington where she was identified as Mrs. Fred Smith, of about two miles south of Farmington. Her husband, an employee of a local oil company, was notified and she was removed to the Bonne Terre Hospital where she is reported to be improving. She gave no reason for her actions.

On last Friday, Sheriff Presnell received word that Dewey Underwood, one of the three men still at large after the recent jailbreak, was staying at the home of his aunt, on a farm between Esther and Hurryville. About four o’clock that afternoon, the sheriff and his deputies, A.A. Bayles and Dewey May, drove out to the farm. Underwood saw them approaching and ran from the house but on their command to halt, he returned and gave up without resistance. He told the officers that he had been hiding at the farm since the morning following the jailbreak. He was brought back to jail and placed in solitary confinement.

The Junior-Senior banquet of the Farmington High School was held in the Lutheran Auditorium, Friday evening, February 19, 1932, and was served by the ladies of the Lutheran Church. Mrs. J.G. Newman, teacher of English in Farmington High School, is the Junior Class sponsor and had charge of the banquet. The decorations were designed and supervised by Fielding McCormick. It was one of the loveliest banquets given in the history of Farmington. In addition to honoring the Senior Class, it served to celebrate the George Washington Bicentennial.

