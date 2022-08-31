From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Members of Citizens for Responsible Progress, a group opposing the expansion of the present airport, asked the County Commission Thursday to support their call for the establishment of a regional airport authority. The airport authority, which would have a seven-member board of directors, would be empowered to seek funding for construction of a new airport at a new location. Bill Anderson, a spokesman for the group, told the two commissioners present — Richard Caster and Bill Bradley — that several city councils have voted unanimously to support the idea.

Dan Bullock has been declared the winner of the Democratic nomination for sheriff. Associate Circuit Judge Don Elrod made the ruling last Friday. According to the judge’s order, Bullock beat Rodney Adams in the Aug. 4 primary 1,810 votes to 1,788. Adams obtained a recount after the original totals showed him 15 votes behind. The recount showed him 22 votes behind. He also contested the election results on the grounds of irregularities at two polling places; however. Judge Elrod said that no evidence was presented to suggest fraud or unlawful assistance to any voter.

He retired this year after 40 years of teaching school, and he’ll retire next year after 12 years of city government. Farmington Mayor Michael O’Brien says he will not run for re-election after this term, his first as mayor. O’Brien just wants to “take things easy.” He plans to continue living in the city. “I’m announcing it now, so potential mayoral candidates have plenty of time to enter politics at this level,” said O’Brien. “Several people interested in the office have asked me about my intentions, so in the interest of fairness, I made the announcement. People now have time to consider if they want to accept the responsibility.”

The Community Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center (CPRC) in Farmington is implementing a new program to aid the consistently chronic mentally ill in working toward competitive employability within the community. Transitional Employment Program (TEP) allows consumers to experience positive social contacts and support while developing entry-level work skills. Still in its infancy, the program will employ seven individuals at CPRC in housekeeping and clerical jobs. In the future, the staff hopes to employ a total of 10 workers.

1982 – 40 years ago

Stephen Barr is fast becoming used to career changes and new challenges. Last year, after nine years of musical instruction at Charleston High School, he came to Farmington to serve as director of special services for the R-7 school district. He is beginning his first year as a principal, serving in that capacity for grades K-5 at Jefferson Elementary School. “I’ve always enjoyed change and I look for challenges,” Barr said. Among the challenges faced by Barr will be filling the shoes of former principal Barbara Crow, who retired this summer after 14 years in that capacity.

Efforts to solve the personnel shortage problems at the Farmington Library were resolved Tuesday night with passage of the city budget by the Farmington City Council. It passed after heated arguments on the council floor. An amount totaling $4,500 was budgeted for the hiring of part-time help at the library for next year, much to the dismay of councilman George Shaw. The money, which was budgeted for additional help, was first budgeted for new books to be added to the library’s “vacant shelves,” Shaw said. He made a motion that the money be returned to its original purpose.

“Look here, mommy. Look here, mommy.” That was the cry echoed throughout the elementary schools last evening as parents and children attended open house. “Open house traditionally gives parents access to the classroom and teachers,” said Ken Rohrer, president of the elementary Parent, Teacher’s Association. “During open house, parents get a chance to come in and see the classroom where the child is going to spend a good part of his time for the next nine months. It also affords parents an opportunity to meet the teacher and get to know what she expects out of their child.”

Dear Subscriber: It is with mixed emotions that we inform you of our decision to cease publication of the Thursday Farmington Press, effective Sept. 16, 1982. This decision was not easily reached. The decision was, in fact, reached over two years ago when we started the free Tuesday Press. We were afraid then that the larger free Tuesday Press would overshadow and eventually kill its smaller Thursday companion, The Thursday Farmington Press. We are saddened because our action ends a more than 50-year tradition of providing a paid legal publication for an outstanding community.

It has been 30 years and a lot of living since the last time that the Verdun Signal Depot squad had met. Last weekend they gathered for the first time at the home of George Shaw, of Farmington, and recalled old times. The squad was stationed near Verdun, 160 miles outside of Paris during the Korean War. They were a depot for the distribution of communication devices for the NATO countries, Shaw said.

1972 – 50 years ago

The drug abuse problem that is so publicized across the nation has not been escaped by southeast Missouri, according to the results of a survey made public Wednesday at a press conference Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. The survey, which included responses from junior high school and high school students in St. Francois County, as well as six other regional counties, showed this area experiences the drug abuse problem among young people at about the same rate as that of the national average.

High school freshman Blake Ragsdell, the 14-year-old son of Mrs. Joan Ragsdell, showed color slides taken during his visit this summer at Camp Philmont. The Philmont Scout Ranch and Explorer Base is at Cimarron, New Mexico. The ranch was made possible by the late Waite Phillips, who donated 134,000 acres to the Boy Scouts of America. During his stay in camp, Ragsdell and other Farmington scouts, accompanied by Scoutmaster Stank Blake, climbed Mt. Phillips and left stones reading “418” (the number of their troop).

New schedules for the receipt and dispatch of mails are now in effect at the Farmington, Missouri, Post Office. This has also changed the collection of mails from the business section. Mails will now arrive at the Post Office at 5:15 a.m. This includes all classes from all directions. Mails will be dispatched at 4:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. This includes all classes of mail to all directions. Residential collections are made once daily on the city carrier routes. Mail is collected from the boxes in the business section at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Pre-enrollment figures indicate that some 75 pupils will report within the next week to swell the total enrollment over the 2,900 figure. Reports from all attendance centers indicated a very smooth beginning for the new school year. Conditions are very crowded at the senior high and some areas in other attendance centers are especially crowded. Adjustments are being made to improve conditions as much as possible. Moving by some families during the summer has necessitated changes in some bus routes and caused some minor problems of overloads and pupils getting on the wrong bus, but these problems are being solved as rapidly as possible.

Airman First Class Dennis W. Keith, son of Mrs. Geraldine I. Keith of Route One, Farmington, has deployed with his Forbes AFB, Kansas, unit for temporary duty at Rhein-Main AB, Germany. Airman Keith is an aircraft mechanic with the 47th Tactical Airlift Squadron, a component of the Tactical Air Command. Airman Keith is a 1970 graduate of Farmington Senior High School.

1962 – 60 years ago

The ECMO Shrine Club of Farmington hosted a gala weekend of parade and karting in the usual tradition of all Shrine activities here Saturday and Sunday. It was exciting and colorful. On Saturday, Aug. 25th, the Shrine parade formed at Lee’s Shopping Center in Farmington and paraded Columbia, Perrine and the Wilson-Rozier Park in a flash of color and movement. Fourteen different units were represented.

The new scoreboard for Wilson-Rozier Park has been ordered and is expected to be installed in time for the Farmington Knights’ first home football game, it was announced this week at a meeting of the Quarterback Club. The board will indicate the score, quarter and remaining playing time and will be placed on the south end of the playing field. Later, as funds become available, a second section will be added to show the downs, yards to go, etc.

The Farmington Senior High cheerleaders attended an all-day cheerleading clinic Aug. 28, at Sikeston. The clinic was held at the Sikeston High School under the direction of Mr. Lawrence R. Herkimer, nationally known as “Mr. Cheerleader.” He is executive secretary of the National Cheerleaders Association. Those who attended were Rita Cole, Marilyn Dobbs, Janice Dugal. Lou Ella Huitt, Vivian Ross, Cheryle Shumake, and Claudia Spencer. Mrs. A.C. Mercier and Mrs. Claude Lovitt accompanied the girls to and from the clinic.

Enrollment in the Farmington schools will be considerably more this year than last, according to Dr. P.J. Newell, superintendent. Pre-enrollment figures indicate that the total enrollment will be more than 100 above last year’s figure. The Farmington schools are opening today at 8:15 and will remain in session until 2 p.m. School will also be in session tomorrow until 2 p.m. Schools will not be in session on Monday, Sept. 3, which is Labor Day. The regular schedule of classes will begin Tuesday, Sept. 4. Classes will begin at 8:15 and will be dismissed at 2:55.

1952 – 70 years ago

One woman was killed instantly, and several other people were injured in a collision of two cars on Highway 61 just north of Farmington last Saturday morning. The accident happened near the Parkview Cemetery about a mile north of Farmington about 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Mrs. Helen Barham, 33, of Poplar Bluff was killed when the 1952 Buick car in which she was riding north collided with a 1940 Ford traveling in the opposite direction. Her husband, Roy Barham and their young son, John Webb Barham, 9, were injured and were taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital for treatment. Also injured was Miss Beatrice Barham, 44, of Bloomfield. Later in the morning, those hurt in the Barham car were taken to Barnes Hospital in St. Louis.

The Executive Committee of the St. Francois County Chapter of the National Foundation For Infantile Paralysis held its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, Aug. 21, at the American Legion Hall in Flat River. Mr. G.V. Allers of Desloge has consented to serve as chairman of the 1953 Fund Drive. Mr. Allers is well known and highly respected in this area and for several years has been a vital figure in the Big Broadcast For Polio which is conducted yearly by Radio Station KFMO. The chapter is pleased to announce that plans are now complete for an Educational Booth at the St. Francois County Fair at Farmington Sept. 4, 5 and 6.

From the National Guard summer encampment at Camp Ripley, Minnesota, this week comes the following news from Warrant Officer Clark M. Burton of Farmington, who is serving as public relations officer for the group. The men of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Second Battalion, 140th Infantry, with its home station at Farmington, look back with pride and satisfaction upon the completion of the first week of a scheduled two-weeks military training in the land of the lakes.

Rotary opened Tuesday evening with Rev. Earl Orear giving the invocation. After the usual excellent meal, President Vernon Wright started the meeting, Rev. Ray Stone presented Richard Mertens as his guest. Billy Meyer and High Porter put the members in a mellow mood with a community sing. These all led up to Dr. Al Reed introducing Miss Sue Coker, the speaker. Miss Coker, who is a native of Caruthersville, spent a year at the University of Bristol on a Fellowship from the Rotary Foundation.

1942 – 80 years ago

The St. Francois Recreation Club, a roadhouse located midway between Farmington and Flat River, was totally destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. The building was in flames when the fire was first noticed about six o’clock that morning, and only a few of its furnishing and stock was saved. The sprawling frame building has been used as a dance hall and roadhouse for more than 20 years, having been opened by the late Sunday Liolius. It has changed hands numerous times since then and was recently operated by Virgil Buford, who about a year ago sold the fixtures to Roxie Marr, the operator at the time of the fire.

John W. Holden of Bonne Terre, Chief Air Raid Warden, and Kenneth K. Kirkland of Flat River made interesting talks before the Farmington Rotary Club Tuesday evening in which they told of the duties of the air raid wardens, and the ways in which local organizations may be of assistance. Later in the evening they met with the heads of the three American Legion posts of the county: Dr. L.J. Cook, of Flat River; Roscoe Blackwell, of Bonne Terre, and Leslie Rudloff of Farmington. Air Raid Warden Chiefs were appointed for the main towns of the county, with the captains all being graduates of the recent air raid warden school in Flat River.

The more than 400 employees and officials of the Farmington Rice-Stix shirt factory will hold their annual picnic this Saturday, Aug. 29th at the River Lodge on the St. Francois River, south of town. The committee in charge of preparations has been busy for the past several days. They have purchased 100 pounds of baked ham and have sufficient other picnic foods to supply the wants of every person attending. The factory is supplying all of the ice cream and soda water that the picnickers can handle. A 50-cent ticket insures each employee of all he or she can eat or drink.

The Farmington public schools will open the fall term next Monday morning, Aug. 31st. All students are urged to be present on the first day, ready to buckle down to real business at once. The term is being started one week earlier than usual because of the present war conditions. It is impossible to look into the future, and it is thought advisable to start school as early as possible so that if there are any shutdowns because of epidemics, etc., it will not delay them too much.

1932 – 90 years ago

A distressing accident occurred early Tuesday morning when Imogene Ellis, the four-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Ellis, of near Libertyville, was knocked down and fatally injured by a tractor driven by her father. Mr. Ellis had just started his tractor intending to go to a neighboring farm and use the machine in running a silage cutter. He thought that his child was still in bed and was, of course, in no danger. However, she had risen early and ran out to tell her father goodbye. She had just reached the rear of the tractor when her father put it in reverse. The draw bar of the machine struck her, doubling her up, but the tractor did not pass over her body.

The mad, but merry four Marx Brothers, specialists in nonsense, are starring in “Horse Feathers,” the fourth of their moving pictures, which comes to New Regal Theatre, Elvins, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. “Horse Feathers,” like previous Marx Brothers pictures, is sheer foolery, with the bemus-tached Groucho talking and punning at a terrific rate, slow moving Chico answering in Italian dialect and occasionally playing the piano, red wigged Harpo chasing his blondes, and almost normal Zeppo making love to the ingénue.

Because of a convention over Labor Day, St. Paul’s Christian Day School will open its doors for the 1932-1933 term on Tuesday following Labor Day, Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. Pupils entering the first grade should be at least five-and-one-half years old. Pupils entering other grades should bring their report cards from the last term of school. Parents are requested to send their children on the very first day of school so that unnecessary loss of time and confusion may be prevented.

Farmington’s Catholic school, St. Joseph’s, will open for the scholastic year 1932-33 on next Tuesday morning, September the sixth, with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at eight o’clock. At this service, the Children’s Choir will sing, and after Mass, the Act of Consecration for the year will be said by the Pastor and congregation. The enrollment for classes will begin immediately after Mass.

The greater part of Farmington’s population spent an hour or so Wednesday afternoon looking through smoked glass at the eclipse of the sun. The eclipse was about 70 percent in this section. It was 100 percent along the Eastern states. The eclipse was caused by the moon moving between the sun and earth. The weather here was clear at the height of the eclipse, about 2:15 in the afternoon. The most noticeable feature was the sickly hue of the sun.