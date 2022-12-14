From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

County and Farmington city tax bills were sent out weeks ago, but tax collectors know it will be another week or so before the bulk of that revenue is collected. “Our collections through the mail are up a bit from last year at this time, but window traffic at the office is a bit less,” said County Collector Harold Pratt. “But this will all change as we progress into the month. It’ll speed up tremendously.” The deadline is Dec. 31. Farmington City Collector echoes that forecast: “The last week in December will be the busiest. Right now, we’re running behind compared to last year. We’ll have a big surge.” Pratt anticipates county revenue approaching $11 million this year.

Concerned Farmington residents have been molded into specific committees to help in the ongoing preservation and restoration of historic Long Memorial Hall. The Long Hall Restoration Committee named two sub-committees Friday. Steve Owens will head the Technical Evaluation Committee, while Becky Landrum will be chairperson of the Artistic Committee. The two subcommittees will work together, along with Acoustical Engineering Associates of Clayton, to see that the restoration gives the historic building the best possible combination of historical accuracy and beauty and modern functional use.

Community organizations and individuals have really gotten behind the “Operation Christmas” program at Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington. Susan Lindsey, volunteer service director at SMMHC, said the program fulfills the Christmas “wish lists” of patients at the center, who were asked to write down their gift requests. These requests were then passed on to organizations, businesses, or individuals wanting to participate in the program. Requests from patients ranged from perfume or cologne to calendars and jewelry. Lindsey said the program has surpassed its totals from last year with over $1,500 in donations from the community.

Ted Searfoss of Old Mines in Washington County is aware of talk in Farmington about building a civic center here. He’d like a piece of the action. Searfoss, a former professional boxer who twice fought for the world lightweight championship, operates a boxing gym and Nautilus-equipped health center in Potosi. He’s considering combining the two with a karate academy and setting up shop in Farmington. If Farmington citizens should decide to fund the building of a civic center, Searfoss says he’s got a great money-making idea. “Amateur fights. They draw huge crowds. Well-regulated fights could be staged there, and that would provide a lot of income for the center,” he said.

1972 – 50 years ago

Mayor Douglas K. Ross explained to the board of aldermen Monday evening his objection to the proposed new ordinance, which would remove limits on the number of liquor licenses permitted. The aldermen heard the objection, after which a discussion was held that ended in the same decision reached at the November meeting. Each of the seven aldermen present voted to override the mayor’s veto. The new ordinance calls for a raise in the cost of licenses. A petition bearing 50 signatures was presented to the board to upgrade the Farmington airport to accommodate jets and heavy twin-engine aircraft.

Twelve brave Farmington Lions Club members attended the Tuesday morning meeting, at which time Calvin Swilley was presented with a remembrance gift from the members. Lion P.C. Reynierse made the presentation. Lion Swilley has been a social worker at Presbyterian Home for Children for the past six and a half years and has made a host of friends. He has accepted a position in a Rehabilitation Center in Massachusetts. Ernie Jones noted that plans were complete for the White Cane drive, which is set for Saturday, Dec. 16.

A Christmas Concert will be given by the Farmington Senior High School Sunday, December 17, beginning at 2 p.m. Two groups will be featured, including the A Capella Choir, Men’s Chorus and the newly formed Girls’ Quartet. The concert will open with a living room scene, introducing the small ensembles. The Girls Sextet will do “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and two other numbers. Madrigals will sing three songs, including “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.” The Boys Quartet will sing “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” and the Girls Quartet will sing, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Mayor Douglas K. Ross announced to the Farmington Chamber of Commerce luncheon meeting on Monday the arrival of the city’s first revenue-sharing check in the amount of $20,843. The mayor told the assemblage of Farmington businessmen of several ways the funds could be legally used. Some of the approved expenditures include maintenance and operating expenses, law enforcement, environmental protection, health, recreation, social services, library and capital improvements. Harry Sailor, executive secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, observed that United Parcel Service is preparing to locate a depot in Farmington.

1962 – 60 years ago

Stuart Landrum, an executive of the Coghill Insurance Company of Farmington, was elected president of the Chamber of Commerce for 1963 at the December meeting of the organization, held Monday following a luncheon at the Lutheran school auditorium. Landrum, now serving as vice president, has been quite active in chamber activities for several years and especially the past year as chairman of the finance committee for the expansion of the Puritan Fashions plant here. Landrum, along with other newly elected officers and board members, will be installed at the annual dinner meeting of the Chamber in January, date and place to be announced later.

The Farmington Church of God has called the Reverend Orville Larimore as their new pastor. Mr. Larimore, who preached his first sermon here in his new pastorate last Sunday, follows Rev. Robert Neace, who resigned several months ago. Rev. Larimore has served churches in the St. Louis area and was, until recently, in Carthage, Missouri, for three years. He received his ministerial training at Warner Pacific Bible College in Portland, Oregon, and has been in the ministry for 12 years. Rev. and Mrs. Larimore have four children — Jerry, 19; Randy, 14; Debby, 5; and Sherry, 3.

Unseasonably cold weather with some snow hit the Farmington area last Monday afternoon, and one inch of snow fell, according to Otha Parker, the official weather observer for Farmington. Farmington had a low of three degrees below zero on Tuesday morning, and the high temperature for the day was only eight degrees above zero. On Wednesday morning, the mercury hit bottom with a low of eight degrees below zero. However, by noon Wednesday, the temperature had gone up to ten degrees above zero — higher than the previous day’s high reading, and a general warming trend had set in.

Beginning tomorrow night, Friday, December 14, Farmington stores will be open until eight o’clock each evening from now until Christmas. This will enable shoppers who work during the regular business hours of the day to do their Christmas shopping in the evening. The eight o’clock closing hour will apply on Saturday evenings as well as on all other weekday evenings from now until Christmas Eve. Stores will close at six o’clock on Christmas Eve, December 24, to allow store employees to complete their Christmas preparations at home.

1952 – 70 years ago

Acting on a tip by Missouri Liquor Department official Maurice G. Eberhart of Farmington, the Missouri State Highway Patrol made one of the largest hauls last Friday afternoon that has been uncovered in this area for a number of years. A man had sold two guns in Leadwood at a fraction of their actual value, and Mr. Eberhart, who was in Leadwood on other business, heard of the sales and contacted Sgt. V.E. Morris of the State Highway Patrol. By that time, a man was trying to sell a gun in Flat River, and the Patrol was on his trail and located what appeared to be an out-of-town car and was waiting until its driver returned to it. They did not have long to wait until Elmer Sylvester Pettus, 41, an ex-convict, returned to the car carrying a shotgun.

The Farmington High School and Kiwanis Club of Farmington’s eighth annual Christmas holiday basketball tournament will be held Dec. 30-31 and Jan. 1-2, according to Supt. C.R. Bell, chairman of the Kiwanis basketball committee and head of the public school system at the county seat. In past years, the tournament, which used to enroll 16 teams, was held Christmas week with the result that players, coaches and fans had to forego a large part of their holiday evenings at home in order to see all the games, some of which were played on Christmas night. Last year, the tournament was held to eight teams, thus involving only four nights of play instead of six, but still consuming the four nights immediately after Christmas.

Farmington Rotarians entertained the high school football team, school officials, supporters and alumni Tuesday evening. The invocation was given by Rev. Fred Walker and Hugh Porter. Bill Meyer led the singing. President Vernon Wright announced a Christmas Basket Committee consisting of “Hap” Halle, chairman; J.B. Dolittle, Bill Mattingly, LeRoy McCallister, Homer Alexander and Milton Fitz. Next, Warren Stover introduced the visiting Rotarians, including “Spud” Allers and Pete Yankoff of Bonne Terre, and Bil Dicus, Fredericktown Rotarian.

Postmaster Elmer W. Brown announced this week that the office here will be open until 6:00 p.m. daily starting next Monday and continuing through Dec. 24. The post office will be open all day on the next two Saturdays also. The Post Office Department also suggests that greeting cards be sent first class so they can be forwarded or returned; put return addresses on letters and packages; mail out-of-town greetings by Dec. 15; use zone numbers for mail going to large cities; face cards with stamps in the same corner and tied in bundles using labels supplied by the post office to “local” or “out of town; buy stamps early; greeting cards with glass, metal, mica, tinsel or similar substances must be sealed and sent first class.

1942 – 80 years ago

Elmer W. Brown, Farmington postmaster, will leave for St. Louis this coming Sunday, where he will be sworn into the U.S. Navy with the rank of yeoman. Mr. Brown, who is married, but has no children, has been considering entering the Navy for some time. He had hoped to remain at the post office through the Christmas rush, but all enlistments in the Navy will be halted next Tuesday, and since he desires that branch of the service, it is necessary that he enlist at once. Mrs. Roy E. Adams, assistant postmaster, will have charge of the post office at least until an acting postmaster is named. However, just as soon as Mr. Brown returns from service, he will go back into the post office as postmaster, according to government regulations. Mrs. Brown will continue to maintain their home in Farmington while her husband is in the Navy.

L.L. Forshee, science teacher at Farmington High School, has been given a leave of absence by the local board of education and will assume the duties of an Instructor of Health and Physical Education in the Missouri University Training School at Columbia, Missouri, next Monday morning. His appointment is really a permanent one, but there is a possibility that the Army and Navy may take over certain universities for war work. For that reason, the board is granting Mr. Forshee a leave of absence for the balance of the year, and if something should happen to the university program, whereby he would not be needed, he will be able to resume his work here.

The report of Pearl Harbor was a distinct shock to us all. The damage done was far beyond what was first reported, and the Japs could have taken the Hawaiian Islands if they had realized how successful their cowardly attack had been. That was one instance where rigid control of the news was worthwhile. But in the year since Pearl Harbor, our country has made marvelous strides toward winning the war. Practically all of the damaged ships at Pearl Harbor have been repaired, and in addition, many new battleships have been launched, with the result that our Navy is now far stronger than it was before the war started.

1932 – 90 years ago

The Benefit Musical Revue presented last Friday night at the Murphy Long Memorial Hall in Farmington proved to be altogether delightful and successful. Despite the sudden snowfall at 7:45, a capacity crowd thronged the auditorium, while the collection taken up totaled some $64, a fair sum in a time of depression. Much credit is reflected upon Mr. J. Eugene Morris, who arranged the show and produced it, training almost all of the performers and originating the clever ideas which were worked out so enjoyably. A spirit of warm cooperation was encountered throughout the community, which helped greatly to make the affair a success.

Ethel Arnold will present a group of clever and versatile musicians from her Melody Maids Novelty Band at the Ritz Theatre, Farmington, Missouri. Monday, Dec. 26th at 8:45 p.m. and will also furnish the music for the Benefit Ball given by the Sarah Barton Murphy Chapter D.A.R. at Long Memorial. This girls’ band gave a most successful and delightful stage presentation at the Ritz two years ago. The ensemble will offer an entirely different idea of entertainment than presented by the band at that time.

Deputy Sheriff Dewey May and Bart Byington accompanied three prisoners sentenced to the penitentiary during the recent term of court to Jefferson City yesterday morning. The prisoners are John Marion, who must serve 10 years; Lawrence Thurman, 5 years; and Fred Bushie, 10 years. Sheriff Presnell and Circuit Clerk J.C. Heifner also took three convicts back to Jefferson City yesterday. The prisoners —John Redfern, Leo Duval and Kenneth Gertchenslager, had been brought here to testify in the trial of Robert Hale. They are all serving terms after convictions in the circuit court of this county.