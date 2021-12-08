From the Archives

1991 – 50 years ago

Gary Pinkston of Farmington was given the opportunity Tuesday morning to buy $500 worth of merchandise at the Farmington Wal-Mart within a five-minute timeframe, as the winner of a Wal-Mart shopping spree. Pinkston, a schoolteacher at West County High School, strategically ran to the jewelry department and the electronics department to claim his prizes. Pinkston is the owner of Many Franks in the Maple Valley Shopping Center.

Farmington’s second annual Walking Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. The event will feature Santa Claus as the grand marshal. The theme of the parade is “Come Home for An Old-Fashioned Nutcracker Christmas.” Groups involved will include civic organizations, church groups, businesses, children’s groups, brownies, neighborhood groups, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, youth groups and senior citizens. Everyone is welcome to join in the fun.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, 1991, Norman L. Rigdon Post #5896 will remember the attack on Pearl Harbor which precipitated the United States entry into World War II. This local event is held in conjunction with the main observance in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the kickoff to the beginning of the 50th anniversary of World War II. Similar events of remembrance will occur at more than 10,600 VFW posts in every state, throughout the Pacific, Europe, Panama, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.

Ice on a bridge along Highway 67 in Farmington caused an Ironton woman’s truck to slide off the roadway, tip over and fall some 20 feet down a ravine. Robyn Carroll Brawley, 18, was traveling northbound on U.S. 67 at the 32 Highway entrance ramp when she hit a patch of ice and lost control of her vehicle, according to a Farmington Police Department accident report. Brawley, who was not wearing a seatbelt during the incident, suffered minor injuries.

1981 – 40 years ago

In an effort to defend the project and to answer questions and criticisms concerning the $324,000 federally financed downtown sidewalk renovation program, three Farmington business leaders held a special meeting for the local media Monday morning. The three men, Stuart Landrum, Jr., Bill Krekeler and Jim Snavely are the past, present, and future (respectively) presidents of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce and they hope the morning meeting will shed more light on the project.

The Farmington Board of Education building has a broken window as a result of a shot being fired, with the slug hitting the wall of the superintendent’s office, denting the wall and leaving lead particles on the wall. The damage was discovered by a custodian on Sunday morning at 8:20 a.m. The Farmington High School building also received damage as a result of shots being fired through two windows on the building’s north side. The vandalism was discovered by a police officer on regular patrol around the building on Sunday morning.

Local Coach Keith Mitchell will hold a Coach Norm Stewart Basketball Shoot-Out for Easter Seals for students at Farmington Middle School on Dec. 11. Last year, students at the middle school raised more than $1,000 in a Shoot-Out held by Coach Willis Gunder. Over $40,000 was raised through Shoot-Outs held across the state to help Easter Seal services for disabled Missourians. Through the Shoot-Out, fourth through ninth graders obtain sponsors who pledge a certain amount of money for each basket made during a three-minute period. Prizes given to students who raise the most money for Easter Seals, include bench tickets to a Mizzou Tigers game, televisions, trophies, tickets to a local college game and a Mattel Intellivision video game. The school raising the most money will receive a 22-volume set of the World Book Encyclopedia.

1971 – 50 years ago

Mrs. P.A. Johnson was hostess to the Farmington Garden Club for the Nov. 17 meeting with Mrs. W.D. Morris as co-hostess. Fourteen members were present and three guests, Mrs. Cecil Roberts, Mrs. Georgia McCall, and Mrs. Linda Willis. After refreshments were served, Mrs. William Ford presented the program which was a review of the book, “The Shepherd of the Hills.” This was thoroughly enjoyed by those who had read it previously and those to whom it was new. Since so many drive down to “Shepherd of the Hills” country at this time of year when the hills are colorful, it is a suitable time to refresh our memories of the Harold Bell Wright story and the legends and local color of that region.

Bob Greif was elected president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce Monday at a luncheon meeting at Holiday Inn, Jr. Others elected were Jim Biggs, vice president; Jack Sebastian, treasurer; and board members Gary Wagner, Don Mell, Jerry Maloney, Jerry Boring, Bill Blair, Jim Roberts, Raymond Fort and Dean Danieley, the retiring president. The new officers will be installed at the annual banquet meeting which will be held at the Elks Club in January.

The Farmington Jaycees have installed a beautiful Christmas tree on the lawn of City Hall. For each one-dollar donation, a light will be added to the tree. All donations will be turned over to the Farmington Youth Recreation Council. The Council is responsible for the many youth activities in Farmington throughout the entire year. Get into the spirit of Christmas. Remember our youth. Contributions can be made to any Jaycee member or mailed to the Farmington Jaycees.

Second graders at W.L. Johns recently enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner in their room. Filmstrips, songs, murals, costumes, studying customs, privileges and progress were all activities involved in the Thanksgiving unit. Enthusiasm was the keynote throughout the unit. The children agree, as did Pilgrim and Indian children in 1620, “We Have Much to Be Thankful For.”

1961 – 60 years ago

The body of Eugene Wright was found about 12:25 p.m. last Saturday in a wooded area about 700 yards from his house in the Chalk Hill Community. Police authorities began a search for Wright a week ago Thursday, Oct. 28, when a note he is reported to have written was found in his truck indicating he may have been responsible for five murders early that morning. The bodies of an elderly couple, Tracy and Grace Parsons were discovered in their bedroom early Thursday after a fire was discovered in a nearby house. After the fire, authorities found three charred bodies which were later identified as Mrs. Ollie Alberta Jordon, her brother-in-law, John Edgar Jordon, and her grandson Raymond Howard Jordon. All five persons were apparently shot with a .22-gauge shotgun.

Open house at the United Bank of Farmington from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. next Sunday, Dec. 9th, is one more tribute to the confidence the financial institution has in the future of Farmington. The open house marks the completion of an extensive remodeling and building program begun during the summer. Features of the program include a reorganization of all departments, increased office and storage space, a new customers’ lounge, rearrangement of tellers’ windows, a new drive-in, walk-up windows, new entrance and a new paved parking lot.

This week two distinct honors have been bestowed upon Eddie Blaine of 422 North Washington Street, Farmington, who is a senior at Missouri University. On Tuesday of this week, Eddie was named to the Football Writers’ Association 1961 All-American football team. A tackle for the Missouri University Tigers, he will be honored along with 21 other collegiate stars on Bob Hope’s NBC-TV program on Wednesday night, Dec. 13. Yesterday, Dec. 6, Eddie was selected for “Who’s Who Among Students in American Colleges and Universities for 1961-62.” He was one of 37 Missouri University students so honored.

Predicting sweeping changes in a broader and more complex educational system of the future, Dr. Gayle Simmons, dean of the Junior College of Flat River, spoke in a fast-moving, entertaining manner to the Farmington Parent-Teacher Association on Monday night. Addressing himself to the subject “Education Tomorrow,” Dr. Simmons cited the launching of the first Russian Sputnik as the impetus for reevaluation and change of emphasis in American education. Increasing stores of knowledge to be dispensed will require more expensive and efficient methods of education, he said. He predicted more emphasis on science, tougher standards for teachers and pupils, mechanization in teaching methods, longer school years, increased emphasis on education for the exceptional, retarded, or handicapped child, a return to phonics, language arts, health education, and less emphasis on the fine arts and classics.

1951 – 70 years ago

Dr. B.J. Robinson, well-known physician and a resident of Farmington for more than half a century passed away on Sunday, Dec. 2, 1951, at 6:20 a.m. at the home of his daughter-in-law, Mrs. Naomi P. Robinson, with whom he resided at 419 West Columbia Street, following an illness of two weeks’ duration. Bradbury Jonathan Robinson, son of the late John Towl and Effie E. Little Robinson, was born in Potosi, Washington County, Missouri on Dec. 18, 1866, and at the time of death was 84 years, 11 months, and 14 days of age. He began working in a drug store in Potosi on April 23, 1881. Fire destroyed 26 buildings in Potosi on April 26, 1887, and the drug store was one of the buildings destroyed. He attended St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1884-1885 and again in 1887-1888. He came to Farmington where he was in the drug business, owning the City Drug Store. He sold the business to Drs. Horn and Blackledge in September 1888 and purchased an interest in a drug store with Dr. F.E. Hinch at Doe Run.

The Christmas Home Lighting Contest, a project sponsored by the Farmington Business and Professional Women, is scheduled to get underway this week, it was announced by Faye Romburg, chairman of the Public Affairs Committee of the club. Judging will be on the basis of 1. General artistic effect, 2. Originality, 3. Conformity with the Christmas spirit. All residences of the city of Farmington are eligible for entry in this contest. No buildings used for commercial purposes will be considered eligible for prizes.

An extensive telephone expansion program is well underway in Southeast Missouri, James C. Denneny, Jr., manager for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, announced today. Projects for the area include both rural and urban developments and range from minor replacement jobs to changeover from manual to dial operation. One of the projects is the rebuilding of Farmington’s “outside” telephone plant now going on, and the expansion of toll facilities. Cost of this project alone will exceed $123,000, it is estimated, and will “pave the way” for dial conversion at a later date.

Postmaster Elmer W. Brown opened the Yuletide Season officially today. He issued his annual appeal for early mailing of Christmas greeting cards and gift packages. The postmaster expects the greatest flood of Yuletide mail in local history. He predicted it would exceed “by a considerable margin” the record-breaking 1950 holiday season when 167,000 pieces of mail were cancelled. “This year’s deluge of Christmas mail will strain post office facilities severely,” he stated. “But we’ll get everything delivered by Christmas if the public cooperates whole-heartedly.”

