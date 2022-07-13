From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Christian Health Services, Farmington Community Medical Center and Bonne Terre Hospital have completed the first stage of negotiations on an affiliation agreement between the three healthcare organizations. The announcement was made today by Fred Brown, David Colson and Paul Williams.

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts celebrated its 10th anniversary with a reception held on Saturday, July 11 from 5-7 p.m. at Mineral Area College. The event was held not only to highlight past arts performances during the council’s 10-year existence but also to recognize the community and individuals who support made these events possible.

For those who choose to look, silent reminders of the destructive Civil War can still be seen. Within an hour’s drive of Farmington, unknown soldiers from the Union and Confederate armies are buried. The events of both deaths are unknown, as are the men’s identities. They are merely two of the thousands of Americans who died at each other’s hands between 1861 and 1865. The Union soldier is buried in a grave just off Highway N, outside of what used to be the town of Palmer. The dead Confederate is entombed along Highway 67, near Greenville. Both graves, although largely unknown to the general public, are kept up and decorated on various holidays.

1982 – 40 years ago

The city’s Finance Committee chairman, Jim Bullis, said that he is “very pleased” with the progress made toward setting Farmington’s next budget. The committee met with the City Council on Monday evening to review what actions had been taken to date, and to discuss what further cuts may be necessary to establish a balanced budget for the city.

The Farmington R-VII School Board approved a $5.6 million budget for the 1982-83 year at their Tuesday night meeting. The board listed total anticipated expenditures at $5,629,378. The resulting difference of $36,000 will be made up from the carryover of $1.3 million from the current school year.

After 23 years, Orval Smith is retiring from the Farmington Street Department. “It’s time I stepped down and let a younger man take over,” he said. Smith has been street superintendent for the past five years. The biggest change Smith has noticed in his tenure at the department is that “there are more bosses and more static now… there is also quite a bit more paperwork.”

The city’s Police Personnel Board met with Chief Walter Ellis on Monday evening to review some 53 applications that were submitted to fill a vacancy on the town’s police force. Ellis said that the department is actually looking for two candidates — one to fill the immediate vacancy and one to step in when the Farmington Police Department has its investigative detective spot officially funded.

Owners of personal property are in for a tax cut on their 1983 assessments. “St. Francois County people will support the tax cut and I really don’t care what the State Tax Commission says.” That statement was made by Damon Black, St. Francois County Assessor, in reference to the four percent tax cut he proposed and the subsequent passage of it on Monday by the Board of Equalization.

1972 – 50 years ago

One of the more important items on the Farmington City Council agenda was introduced by Alderman Sam Saylor concerning the $3,394 still owed the city by downtown businessmen for resurfacing the streets in the business section, Alderman Gifford pointed out that the resurfacing of the downtown streets was originally an idea of the businessmen and was accomplished through the efforts of the Chamber of Commerce.

The Ecmo Shrine Club Parade will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15th at Farmington. Parade Marshal Earl Tullock and his assistant “Connie” Connaway. Are expecting a long line of units and fun for all. The Moolah Temple Drum and Bugle Corp. and the St. Louis DeMolay Drum and Bugle Corps will attend, as will the South County Shrine Motorcycle Patrol, the Tiger Shrine Club and Three Rivers Shrine Club, also Four Rivers Shrine Club and a host of other clubs have promised to attend.

Peter Lynn Shoemake of Farmington lost his life in a one-car accident that occurred about midnight last Saturday on Route EE (Burks Road) northeast of Farmington. The driver of the car, Robert Mell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mell of Route One, Farmington, was severely injured with his face bones crushed and severe lacerations. He is reported to be recovering satisfactorily but remains a patient in Farmington Community Hospital.

Jean Bell Mosley, of Cape Girardeau, well-known writer and lecturer, has been notified that her childhood home in St. Francois County, Missouri, has been designated a National Literary Landmark. Notification came from the Missouri branch of the National Council of Teachers of English which is publishing a brochure listing literary landmarks in the United States.

The annual St. Francois County 4-H Round-Up will be held July 26, 27, and 28 at a new location. After much hard work by 4-H members and leaders, the St. Francois County Fair Building has been completed and will be the site of the Rout-Up activities this year. The new building is located on the St. Francois County Fair Grounds, off of Highway 67.

1962 – 60 years ago

Harry Sailor appeared before the mayor and the Farmington Board of Aldermen at Monday night’s meeting to express the appreciation of the Khoury League Baseball Committee and the two service clubs sponsoring the committee for the fine cooperation the city officials have given the Khoury League baseball program this year.

During the period of June 21 to July 8, 1962, 544 local takeoffs and landings were conducted at the airport and a total of 220 transient takeoffs and landings. The new airport facilities during this period of time were not listed in the Airman’s Guide or the Tulsa Sectional Chart. Ten students are now enrolled in the Private Pilot course and three pilots are preparing for the Commercial Pilot rating.

The monthly meeting of the Missouri Mental Health Commission has been scheduled to be held today, Thursday, July 12, at the Farmington State Hospital No. 4. Hospital administrators here were notified of the meeting plans by Russell W. Sexton, chairman of the Missouri Mental Health Commission. A session of the meeting was also scheduled for last night. The purpose of the meeting, Mr. Sexton stated, was to consider personnel practices and policies at the hospital.

Mrs. A.C. Sullivan Jr. has been employed by the Farmington Board of Education to teach vocal music in the Senior High School replacing Gene Bryant who resigned to accept a position in the Maryville High School in Maryville, Missouri. Mrs. Sullivan, a native of Donaldson, Arkansas, is a graduate of the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Music and a Master’s in Education.

Natural gas users of the Farmington area will pay approximately seven percent more for gas, according to a ruling of the Missouri Public Service Commission last week. The commission allowed the Missouri Natural Gas Company to increase its rates by $280,250. The gas company had asked for an increase of $507,906 and had asked that the increase go into effect last January.

1952 – 70 years ago

Although the rain which fell Sunday night was too late to help early crops, St. Francois County farmers are making full use of it to prepare for late summer and fall crops. If seed is available, some soybeans, Sudan grass, and sargo will be seeded to produce what hay and pasture they will have by October. While the rain was too late to help the early hay, the third cutting of alfalfa will be of help to fill up the empty barns.

The welcome rain on Tuesday evening forced Farmington Rotarians and guests to dedicate the new barbecue pit at Mell’s Grove from the drier atmosphere of the orphanage dining room. The meeting was started with a picnic supper, graced and partially supplied by Rotary Anns. The picnic committee, consisting of Aubrey Powers, Elmer Brown, Milton Fitz, and an able corps of assistants had their end of the commissary well in hand and trips to the food supply were both frequent and productive.

The Farmington Progressive Club has been formed at State Hospital No. 4 by representatives of the residents of the hospital for the benefit of all who live there. There is an executive board and seven committees to handle the affairs of the organization. They are cooperation, education, entertainment, industrial hygiene, publicity, recreation and religion.

Last Monday night, Robert E. Wade, DDGM of Flat River, installed the following officers of the local St. Francois Lodge No. 48, I.O.O.F. for the ensuing year: Earl Hopkins, Noble Grand; Leroy McCallister, Vice Grand. Also the following appointive officers: Lynn Hopkins, RSNG; Clifford Brewster, LSNG; Paul Gifford, RSVG; LeRoy Montgomery, LSVG; Jack Clay, Warden; William Whitworth, Conductor; Emmett Wampler, Chaplain; Don Karsch, RSS; Roy Blake, LSS.

The Farmington Production Credit Association reports that it has experienced another record-breaking six months. The figures as of June 30, 1952, show that the association’s total assets have increased from $887,000 in 1951 to an all-time high of $1,178,000.

1942 – 80 years ago

J.B. Reinhart Sr. and J.B. Reinhart Jr. appeared before the Farmington City Council to show their appreciation and thanks for the cooperation of the city in getting the Trimfoot Factory in operation. They stated that they were now employing around 400 people, only 33 of whom do not live in Farmington or its trading area, and that the factory was operating at the full capacity of the machinery now in the building, but that the capacity could be increased considerably by the installation of more machinery; however, obtaining same now was very questionable due to the war.

Much interest was shown at the Battalion Review, put on by the Second Battalion of the Missouri State Guard at Farmington last Monday evening, with approximately 200 guardsmen participating. A parade consisting of companies from Farmington, Cape Girardeau, Festus, DeSoto, and St. Clair was formed at the High School and marched through the business district to the Wilson-Rozier Park where the Review was conducted before a crowd of several hundred people.

It was officially announced by the government on Tuesday of this week that Weingarten had been chosen as the site for an enemy alien concentration camp with work on the two-million-dollar project starting as quickly as possible. The news verified an exclusive story appearing in The Press last week. We understand that the McCarthy Construction Company of St. Louis has been awarded the contract for constructing the camp. They had previously been given the contract for constructing a similar camp at Nevada, Missouri.

It is hoped that test blackouts and daylight air raid practice alerts can be arranged by late August in the principal towns of St. Francois County. Mayor Horn of Farmington, Missouri, Chairman of the St. Francois County Civilian Defense Council, has recommended August 30th as the deadline for completion of training of volunteers in Citizens Defense Corps units. Many additional Defense Corps units in all phases of defense will start training classes by the latter part of July or the first part of August.

1932 – 90 years ago

Farmington’s hope of a weekly payroll is now an assured fact. Construction of the much talked of Rice-Stix shirt factory was begun on last Monday when Marvin Mell who has the contract for the excavation work put a force of men to work digging out the basement. This will take about two weeks time. G.C. McDaniel and Spencer Harris, who have the general contract, stated to the The Press that they are expected to have the building completed by the 15th of November and they anticipated no trouble in finishing the building by that date.

The committee in charge of arrangements for a county fair have decided not to hold a fair this year. Generally poor business conditions do not warrant the great expense of putting on this project. The Farm Bureau Picnic to be held July 28th will be broadened out to take the place of the fair to a certain extent.

John H. Potts, right of way engineer for the Missouri State Highway Department, died shortly before noon last Saturday morning at the Bonne Terre Hospital, as a result of injuries received on the afternoon of July 4th when his car turned over at an intersection in Doe Run. The wreck occurred when Mr. Potts was returning alone to Farmington after an outing at Iron Mountain Lake. His car turned over when he was forced to turn aside because of a truck coming out of a side road. He was taken to the hospital where an examination disclosed a badly broken and cut arm and internal injuries. His condition grew worse when pneumonia set in.

Information has been received here by Will (Buck) McCallister that he made a perfect grade of 100 with 5 extra points added because of his former service record, in the civil service examination for the position of stationary fireman for the new post office at Farmington. This was by far the highest grade made and as Mr. McCallister has had eight years experience, he will undoubtedly receive the appointment.