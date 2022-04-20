From the Archives

1992 – 30 years ago

Thirteen ordinances, resolutions and recommendations were passed by the Farmington City Council last night. One ordinance, granting a special use permit for a home beauty shop in a residential district, failed. The council passed the following ordinances in this order: ordered sewerage system refunding revenue bonds of $1,950,000; changed the name of Curtis Street to Veterans Drive; accepted a plat of dedication of Market Street and Valley Creek Drive to the city of Farmington; authorized and directed the mayor to enter into and execute a contract with Lead Belt Co. for asphalt paving as set forth in this year's street improvement program; authorized and directed the mayor to enter into and execute a contract with Farmington Development Co. for work on Maple Street; authorized and directed the mayor to enter into and execute a contract for the airport maintenance project. The council passed the following resolutions in this order: authorized a pre-application for federal and state funds for the development of the Farmington Regional Airport; authorized the transfer, endorsement, sale of all certificates of stock and bonds in the name of or owned by the city; and authorized the city's submission of a community development block grant application for Plastic Moulders Inc.

When the Magicians take the court on Wednesday, April 29th at 7:30 p.m. at the Farmington High School gym against the Farmington High School Alumni team, they will be hoping to extend their winning streak to over 6,000 games. Fans attending the basketball performance will watch history in the making and records being broken when they see the Dr. of Basketball, Marques Haynes, in action with the Magicians. Haynes and his teammates make up the greatest comedy basketball touring group in the world. Assisting Haynes will be an array of talented players including the clown prince of basketball, Valentino Willis, Eric Moore, Quinton Johnson and John Smith. This team has not been beaten since the 60s.

It was standing room only at Monday night’s meeting of the Farmington R-VII School District Board of Education. Students from the elementary level to the high school level were recognized for outstanding achievements for such diverse accomplishments as the dental poster award to selection for the Missouri Scholars Academy. In all, students were recognized in 14 different achievement areas by the principals or instructors of their respective schools.

Mary Lamb, an employee with 35 years of service with Mercantile Bank of Farmington, was recently honored at a retirement celebration held on her behalf on Wednesday, April 15. Mary began her banking career as a bookkeeper at the United Bank of Farmington (later to become Mercantile) in 1952; She worked in this position for a number of years before being promoted to proof clerk. In 1958, Mary began working as a teller, performing a variety of duties. She worked at the first Mercantile drive-through on Liberty St. and for the past 15 years has served as assistant head teller at the main bank.

1982 – 40 years ago

In the past, the main problem in trying to curb the use of false identification cards by teens to purchase alcohol was the lack of cooperation from licensees — because the liquor store owners were the ones usually prosecuted. Three of the five package liquor stores in Farmington were represented at Sunday’s meeting between local law enforcement officials and liquor license holders — and everyone at the meeting agreed on the point of who gets in the most trouble when alcohol illegally changes hands. “I think that the liquor license holders are just about fed up with taking the punishment though,” said one of the store clerks after the meeting.

The St. Francois County Health Center, presently located on the grounds of the Farmington State Hospital, may be moving to a new Flat River location if their contract for purchase is accepted. According to Ms. Jane Robinson, acting administrator of the Health Center a tentative agreement was reached on Monday evening between the County Health Board and the First Missouri Bank of Flat River to allow the Health Board to purchase the former Stocker-Sparks Funeral Home property, located at 1025 West Main Street in Flat River.

At the regular meeting of the Farmington R-VII School Board on Tuesday night, board members heard several reports which indicated less money will be available for next year. This year’s enumeration of 4,176 children in the St. Francois County portion of the school district is a drop of 378 from last year’s count. The Ste. Genevieve enumeration is 365, up three from the last count. The lower enumeration means that the board will be receiving less money from some revenue sources. Superintendent Dr. Charles Rorex said that “there is definitely an impact in railroad utilities money.” The drop, which could be as much as $70,000, was compounded by a possible loss of an additional $10,000 from utility assessments.

Over 250 athletes competed in the St. Francois County Special Olympics meet at Farmington High School yesterday. The event provides an opportunity for handicapped people to enjoy competition although the emphasis is on “being brave in the attempt.” Rueben Serratos, 11, a student at Doe Run Elementary School, was the second-place finisher in the 50-meter dash. All athletes receive ribbons for participating in Special Olympics.

1972 – 50 years ago

The last concert of this 1971-72 term is being presented by the music department of Farmington High School on Monday evening, April 24 at 8 p.m. in the high school gym. Steven Parker, director of music, promises an outstanding program for this annual Spring Concert. Highlighting the evening will be guest artist, John Stanley, choral director at MAC, who will accompany the choir with the selections, including, “An Answer for Our Time.” The concert will be concluded by “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” with Pam Moore as accompanist.

Guest speaker at the Farmington Kiwanis Club's April 19 noon luncheon was the Rev. Leon Berry, pastor of the local Christian Church. Berry, who came to the county seat about a year ago, was introduced by the Rev. W. T. Magill, program chairman. "Religion," the speaker said, "is too often pigeon-holed by those who seem to think that religion and business or that religion and politics do not mix." In his talk, Berry pointed out that neither religion nor communities exist for themselves. “We will never have a better world," he added, "without better people in it.” A club certificate was presented to the speaker by President Clayton Osman in appreciation of Berry's address.

The Farmington Business and Professional Women’s Club project “City Safety Survey” was selected as “best in the state” at the 51st Annual Convention of Missouri Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. This entitles the project to be considered for a national award at the national convention in Atlantic City in July. Over 700 Missouri Business and Professional Women met in St. Louis at the Chase-Park Plaza Hotel April 14 through 16 for the convention. Representing the Farmington Club were Dr. Lois Ward, outgoing president; Beverly Hovis, incoming president; Anita Patt, Helen Young, Kathy Straughan, Helen Lenz and Barbara Voyles. In addition, Dr. Norma Farmington, Nell Marie Cleve, Vesta Halter, and Lucille Ford attended the Golden Key Banquet in the Khorassan Room on Saturday evening, April 15.

Farmington High School served as host for the Mineral Area Activities Association Banquet last week. The annual banquet featured the University of Missouri’s Head Wrestling Coach, “Hap” Whitney, as speaker for the evening. Mr. Whitney’s talk stressed the values of a school and students who participate in interscholastic wrestling programs. He indicated that inter-scholastic wrestling is vastly different from most people’s concept of wrestling as they have seen it on television. Whitney’s talk was followed by a demonstration and explanation of the sport in the gymnasium with two of his university wrestlers who were with him for the evening.

1962 – 60 years ago

The young patients of State Hospital No. 4 at Farmington will give the First Annual School Presentation of "The Passion and Crucifixion" in the outdoor theatre at the hospital at 6:30 tomorrow evening, Friday, April 20. The story of the passion and crucifixion, as taken from the gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John is being produced and directed by Joseph B. Menard, assisted by Mrs. Glenda LaBruyere. Mrs. Alline B. Gordon is the educational director at the hospital school. A cast and a supporting cast have been chosen from the young people of the hospital school — none of the cast members being more than 16 years of age.

As has been the custom for many years, the Easter morning sunrise service sponsored by the Farmington Ministerial Alliance will be held at the Corral Drive-in Theatre on old U. S. Highway 67 north of Farmington beginning at 6:00 a.m. Rev. Walter Simpson, pastor of the Farmington Christian Church, will deliver the Easter message. He will be assisted by Paul Thompson, educational director of the First Baptist Church: Special music will be presented by musical groups of the Farmington Senior High School under the direction of Gene Bryant. Boy Scouts of Troop 471 will serve as ushers.

The team captains have been selected by the fundraising committee of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce for the purpose of soliciting funds in connection with the expansion program of the Puritan Fashions. The team captains will meet with the fundraising committee Monday, April 23, at 7:30 p.m. at Long Memorial Hall. Detailed plans will be explained at this meeting and material for the solicitation delivered to the captains.

The Easter Parade of Values, a promotion of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce, will be held for ten days beginning Friday, April 20 and continuing through April 28. One of the highlights will be the Kiddieland Carnival in downtown Farmington. Participating merchants, whose names appear on an ad in this paper, are giving with each $1.00 purchase free tickets for kiddie rides. The street just behind Dicus Drug Store and the adjacent parking lot will be roped off during the ten• days of the carnival and rides for little children, teenagers and adults will be set up there. Andy Paule, president of the Chamber, urges everyone to take advantage of the special sales and services offered during this time.

1952 – 70 years ago

Saturday will be Pancake Day at the Masonic Temple in Farmington. The 75 members of the Kiwanis Club will work in shifts and will be dressed in crisp, snowy-white jackets and prepared to pour, flip and serve piping hot, golden-brown pancakes on April 19 from 6 o’clock in the morning until 8 o’clock at night. The event will be the club’s fourth annual pancake fry to raise funds for local boys’ and girls’ work carried on by the organization. The public is invited by Don Mell, pancake chairman this year, to swamp the big dining room at any hour of the day that is most convenient for them and their families.

J. Richard Roberts, Farmington attorney and Trooper C.W. Tucker of Flat River were initiated Wednesday into the Kiwanis Club. Roberts was assigned to the club’s public relations committee and Tucker to the committee on public and business affairs. President John F. Spahr announced their membership increased the total to 76 active members. Guest speaker was Dr. G.A. Johns of the staff of State Hospital No. 4. Dr. Johns gave an interesting and informative address that was thoroughly enjoyed by the 49 persons present.

Cecil W. Roberts, operator of the Missouri Broadcasting System with stations at Farmington, Nevada and Chillicothe, last week purchased Radio Station KCLO at Leavenworth, Kansas, from its owner, Alf M. Landon of Topeka. The change in ownership will not be official until the deal has been passed upon by the Federal Communications Commission but approval is more or less automatic and Mr. Roberts expects to take charge on June 1. KCLO is a 500-watt daytime station with a signal that covers Kansas City, Atchison, St. Joseph and Topeka. It maintains studios in Kansas City where programming originates three hours per day.

The Board of Aldermen closed the year at their regular meeting Monday night after attending to a few items leftover from former meetings. Representatives of the Monday Club appeared and made a proposition to take over the Long residence on Columbia Street on a lease basis for a period of one year. They agreed to assume all responsibility for any damage resulting from injuries to anyone through accidents at the place; to start repair work as quickly as possible and to keep the place insured. A deed for a street alongside the property was recently acquired as presented by the property trustees of the Memorial Methodist Church.

1942 – 80 years ago

Speaking before the Farmington Community Forum on Tuesday night of this week, Mrs. Mary Thomson, Home Economics teacher in Farmington High School, stressed the following plain facts: "Nutrition is really a four-letter word, F-O-O-D, the right kind and plenty of it. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, milk, meat, fish, poultry and game, eggs, whole grain or enriched breads and cereals, butter or fortified oleo, and plenty of water. If you and your family will do this every day, you will help to protect the health of our people, through food, in wartime.

Lawrence Robert, 3½-year-old son of Mr and Mrs. Harry Bradley, of Farmington, suffered a skull fracture last Friday evening when he fell from the family car. Mr. and Mrs. Bradley and their child were returning home from the business district about six o'clock in the evening, with Lawrence in the back seat of their four-door car. As they approached the drive into their lawn they felt a small jar and looking around saw that the back door had opened and Lawrence had fallen out onto the hard oil-mat street. He was taken to a local physician's office for a check-up and then returned home. Saturday morning the child was taken to the Bonne Terre Hospital where x-rays disclosed a fracture on the right side of his skull. He will be confined to the hospital for several weeks, but we are happy to report that he is getting along splendidly.

At least three fine young men from this immediate community were located in the Philippine Islands with the United States armed forces prior to and at the time of its fall to the superior Japanese forces last week. Along with their parents, their many friends are praying that they survived the terrific ordeal and are now safe for the duration. Those from Farmington know to us are: Lt. E.L. (Jim) Horton, son of Dr. and Mrs. E. L. Horton; Wilford Sohn, son of James Sohn; and Orville Casteel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Barney Casteel, of near Farmington. As has been related in the daily papers and over the radio, our forces were outnumbered as much as 10 to 1, and although they put up a heroic defense, were finally forced to surrender the Bataan peninsula last Thursday. A small number of our forces are still gallantly holding out in the island fortress of Corregidor and it is possible that our local boys are among this group. But regardless of where they are, the people of Farmington know that our boys have done far more than their share in this war, and the entire community is proud of them.

1932 – 90 years ago

Students from the Farmington public schools easily won the St. Francois County Spelling Contest held at the Esther High School last Saturday. Farmington scored 35 points to 19 for Bonne Terre, 12 for Desloge, 8 for Elvins, and only a few scattering points for the other schools entered in the contest. In the Penmanship Contest, Bonne Terre ran away with first place, scoring 42 points. Farmington scored 17 points, Elvins 11, Esther 7, Flat River 3, and Desloge 1 point. First place in each contest counted five points; second place, three points; and third place 1 point.

Mr. William H. Barron just put the last brush strokes on a picture entitled “La Comtesse des Dillierer,” a lady of the court of Louis XV, who was claimed to be the most beautiful woman of her time. A short time ago, Mr. Barron lectured before the Monday Club of Farmington, Mo., about “Art and the History of Art.” The result of this talk and an exhibition of his work was the opening of a class in painting. Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, eager art students meet under Mr. Barron’s tutelage. The Davis Music Store of that city features a large exhibition of this artist’s work. Mr. Barron spent most of his career as an artist in New York and Philadelphia. He came to St. Louis, his hometown, five years ago and says he expects to stay.

“Scarface,” the smashing Howard Hughes gang-film, is the most tremendous motion picture ever screened, in the opinion of Ben Hecht, famous playwright and author, who wrote the screen story on which the United Artists film is based. After previewing the picture in New York, Hecht wired Howard Hawks, the director, that he had never witnessed a more powerful picture. Hecht also went on record stating it was his opinion that this was the best-directed film ever turned out in Hollywood. Hecht also authorized “The Front Page,” another Howard Hughes film sensation. “Scarface,” with Paul Muni in the title role, comes to the New Regal Theatre, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. The cast includes Ann Dvorak, Hollywood’s latest “Cinderella,” Karan Morley, Osgood Perkins, C. Henry Gordon, George Raft, Vince Barnett, Boris Karloff and Tully Marshall.

