From the Archives

1991 – 30 years ago
The Farmington R-VII Board of Education approved employee salary schedules during a special meeting Friday. Salary increases totaled $485,410 for 1991-92, an overall increase of 7.3 percent from 1990-91. Superintendent Robert Webb indicated that the salaries represent 62 percent of the district budget and a total of $7,131,974. The teachers’ salary schedule included an overall increase of 5.0 percent, or $485,410.
Farmington residents, representing the city during Farmington Night at the Cardinal game, were honored on the field before Friday’s game. On the field were Jeff Krekeler, Glenna Ratcliff, Michael O’Brien, Pat O’Brien, Kayo Medley, and Paul Medley. The city was represented by 280 residents making the trip to the game. It was the second straight victory for the Cardinals on a Farmington night.
Thirty-five school board members from 25 school districts improved their skills as board members during the Missouri School Boards Association s Certified Board Member Institute held in Columbia July 22-26. One Farmington school board member thinks that training is important to have. "Public education today is in the midst of rapid change, said Carol Gamble, a member of the Farmington R-7 Board of Education. And the MSB A president. "We, as board members are asked to make critical decisions that have a direct impact on the education of students in our communities. It's essential that we have some training in the various areas of school district operations in order for us to be effective decision-makers and leaders in our school districts."
As a way to further stimulate economic growth in Farmington, local officials are making decisions regarding expansion of the Farmington Regional Airport. Tuesday morning, Economic Development Director Jim Dismuke, Industrial Development Authority President Stuart Landrum and Airport Manager Larry McCormick met with consulting engineers to discuss plans for the airport. The city has hired the consulting engineering firm of Crawford, Murphy & Tilly, Inc. of Springfield, Ill. To assist with the upgrading of the airport master plan as required by the state and the Federal Aviation Administration.
1981 – 40 years ago
The new professional staff members for the 1982 school year in Farmington were announced this week by Supt. Charles Rorex. Dr. Rorex also outlined new programs for the coming school year, listed school lunch prices and beginning dismissal schedules for the schools of the R-7 District. All schools will open their day at 8:05 a.m. and wind-up classes at 2:55 p.m.
The Farmington Fire Department answered a call to a wood frame home on Trogdon Road, 7 miles east of Farmington at 1:04 a.m. on July 28. The house, owned by Dr. Juan Cancelada of Farmington and occupied by the Darrell Henderson Family, was full engulfed in flames upon the arrival of the fire department. The fire, which totally destroyed the structure was of undetermined origin.
One of three veteran members of the Farmington State Hospital medical staff forced to retire at the end of July has asked Gov. Christopher S. Bond and the media to see than an "independent investigation" be conducted in regard to the Department of Mental Health and the care of patients at the local state hospital. Dr. C. H. Appleberry wrote Gov. Bond in early July seeking the investigation he feels must be made by persons independent of the Department of Mental Health and this week made a similar request of The Press to conduct an in-depth inquiry into situations at the hospital.
Farmington police, responding to an alarm, arrested a 20-year-old St. Louis County man inside the APCO service station facility on Karsch Boulevard early Monday morning. William O. Merritt, 20, of LeMay was charged with second degree burglary Monday in Associate Circuit Court in connection with the incident at the APCO station. Authorities are still seeking the man who pulled a strong-arm robbery of the APCO station at 115 East Main St. in Flat River last Thursday night.
1971 – 50 years ago
The Farmington Senior High School will begin preparing for the coming football season with their annual physical examinations of the players. Head Coach Jack Richardson has announced that all boys in grades nine through twelve are to get a physical on Friday, August 6th. The boys are to come to the high school between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 am., there is no charge for the physical. Any boys interested in participating on the Cross-Country Team, are also to report at the same time for their physical.
Dr. James A. Armantrout of the Farmington Clinic wishes to announce that Dr. Warren R. Thomas has joined him in practice of osteopathic medicine at 506 North St., Farmington, Missouri, Doctor Thomas, a native of Iowa graduated from Union College, Lincoln, Nebraska, and received his D.O. degree from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine. He did his internship at Lakeside Hospital, Kansas City, Mo. Dr. Thomas and his wife Glenda are members of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
The Wal-Mart shopping center is nearing completion, Bill Carden, Superintendent of Construction said, "I expect to turn the building over to the company by the middle of August." In a phone conversation with Mr. Binkleman, a company spokesman, he said, “We cannot give a definite opening date just now, but you have our assurance in a matter of weeks the store will be in operation. Lead Belt Materials Co., Inc., is surfacing the 216,000 sq. feet parking lot which will accommodate 450 cars.
San Francisco to New York, maybe 5 hours by plane — by tandem bicycle, 6 months. Noboru and Hitoshi Nakazono, young brothers from Japan, are traveling across the United States on their custom built tandem bicycle. They dropped into Farmington on their way up Highway 67 on Tuesday afternoon. They carry their clothing and camping gear in custom fitted bags. Both young men speak quite good English and by now are well-acquainted with American ways and report a pleasant informative trip. Camping along the way at highway rest stops, state parks and federal parks accounts for most of their lodging. Many times they are invited to stay with private families or in school dormitories. It was starting to rain while they were talking to Mayor Ross and he invited them to stay with him. They accepted with smiles.
1961 – 60 years ago
The election of officers for the coming year was held at the regular meeting of the American Legion Post 416 Monday night. Officers for the new term will be: Commander, Bruce Starnes; first vice-commander. Boyd Halter; second vice-commander, Jim Sales; post adjutant, Kenneth Douglas; chaplain, Paul Hibbits; finance officer, Everett Whitten; historian, Arthur Freeman; Sgt. at Arms, Raymond Loker. The new officers will be installed Aug. 14. Delegates from the post who attended the Missouri State American Legion Convention at Kansas City, Mo, from July 28 to July 30 were Bruce Starnes, Jim Sales, and Kenneth Douglas.
Taylor Smith Jr., senior member of the Farmington law firm of Smith & Colson, was elected president of the 24th Judicial Circuit Bar Association here Friday evening. He succeeds Frank W. May of Flat River as association president. Also elected at the meeting, held at the St. Francois County Country Club, were J. Richard Roberts, vice president; Francis Toohey, secretary; and Roy Cooper treasurer.
Readers of The Farmington Press and friends of C. Alfred Jones here will be glad to learn that Mr. Jones will return to Farmington and rejoin the staff of The Press in the next few days. Mr. Jones and his wife, Mariette, and daughter, Barbara are expected to arrive from Carrollton, Kentucky, this weekend and take up residence in their home, 904 South Washington. Mr. Jones, who has been editor of The Democrat-News at Carrollton for more than a year, will serve in that same capacity on The Press and in addition will assume some of the administrative chores now handled by Publisher Jess Stewart. Mr. Jones is well qualified for his new duties, since he previously was employed by The Press and has had the year of editorial experience at Carrollton.
The Farmington Junior Chamber of Commerce will have their fifth Annual Homecoming on Friday night, August 4 and Saturday August 5 at the City Swimming Pool Park. On Friday night, the Star Dusters have been engaged to furnish dancing and listening music starting at 7:00 p.m. Also, there will be a variety show starting at 8:30 p.m. composed of local talent. At the close of the variety show there will be given an attractive attendance prize. Starting at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, Red Horrell and the Flames will furnish dancing and listening music. Also, Ed Patey, guest singing star, will be featured with the band and will put on several shows during the afternoon and evening.
1951 – 70 years ago
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Brooks received word from their son, Cpl. Robert Brooks, July 31, 1951. He has been missing in action since Dec. 1, 1950. Cpl. Brooks said that he is a prisoner of war and is being treated OK and is as fine as ever. He also asked his parents not to worry about him because they told him he would be sent home when the war was over. He is in a Chinese prisoner camp. He asked for sheets of paper and envelopes and for his parents to send plenty of food the quickest way possible.
Paychecks issued the past few days to a number of employees of State Hospital No. Four reflected the new basic salary structure at the local institution which became effective July 1st. It is understood that employees at the hospital are all now on a new, higher starting salary, the first increase having been given to the big corps of attendants about three months ago when their basic rate was increased from $115 to $121 per month.
Rev. Elbert Cole, pastor of Memorial Methodist Church in Farmington, and Mrs. Cole are well along on their current tour of Europe. The following are some comments made by them while in France, these being excerpts from letters received here this week. If you like to carry a roll money you should come France. The French franc has been devalued so many times it takes a basketful to get around. The American dollar is worth 346 francs so that a franc is worth less than one-third of a cent. Franc notes start at 5 francs. Hotel accommodations can be had for 300 francs or 21,000 francs per day. We settled for a nice comfortable room in a small hotel on the left bank of the Seine for 550 francs.
An extensive modernization program for the Farmington Very High Frequency Radio Range has been completed except for final painting. This work is part of a nationwide program by the Civil Aeronautics Administration to improve operation of its Radio Aids to Air Navigation. The Farmington Radio Range station, located 12 miles southeast of town, is now on the newly established Very High Frequency airway adjacent to the older Low Frequency airway Amber 5 — St. Louis to New Orleans.
Mr. and Mrs. W. A. Karsch of Flat River observed their golden wedding anniversary quietly at their home on Tuesday evening, July 31. With them was their only son, Albert, of Farmington. The date was also the birthday anniversary of their only daughter, Virginia Mae, who passed away in Farmington in 1918. They have one grandchild, Gretchen, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Karsch, who is visiting in Michigan. Mrs. Karsch was the former Minnie Mae Albert of St. Louis. Mr. Karsch was one of eight sons of the late J. M. Karsch, pioneer shoe merchant of Farmington. They were married in St. Louis in 1901. Until 1945, Mr. Karsch was the proprietor of Karsch's Shoe Store in Flat River.