From the Archives

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Brooks received word from their son, Cpl. Robert Brooks, July 31, 1951. He has been missing in action since Dec. 1, 1950. Cpl. Brooks said that he is a prisoner of war and is being treated OK and is as fine as ever. He also asked his parents not to worry about him because they told him he would be sent home when the war was over. He is in a Chinese prisoner camp. He asked for sheets of paper and envelopes and for his parents to send plenty of food the quickest way possible.

Paychecks issued the past few days to a number of employees of State Hospital No. Four reflected the new basic salary structure at the local institution which became effective July 1st. It is understood that employees at the hospital are all now on a new, higher starting salary, the first increase having been given to the big corps of attendants about three months ago when their basic rate was increased from $115 to $121 per month.