FSCB president discusses COVID-19 changes

With businesses slowly reopening, new questions are continually arising about how business will now be transacted in different ways in the near future.
Matt Sebastian, president of First State Community Bank in Farmington, discussed how they are coping with a gradual reopening to normal business.
“We’re giving the ability to each one of our bank presidents to make a decision of whether they want to open their lobby up,” he said. “Most of them have. What we are doing at Farmington here at the main bank, we have one door open, the other door closed so we can monitor the traffic that is coming in.
"We are limiting the number of customers in the lobby at one time. If they want to wear face masks, they’re welcome to. We have shields in place for our tellers and new accounts reps and our loan officers have offices that provide for social distancing.
“If the customer feels more comfortable with us wearing a face mask, we will accommodate them. We always allowed people in by appointment only, now we have the doors open, we are monitoring the traffic flow.”
Sebastian addressed the problem of people wearing face masks coming into the lobby, a situation that used to be deeply discouraged for security reasons.
“It does make us very uneasy,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons why we are monitoring people that walk in the bank. It can be difficult to recognize people.
"We have somebody stationed at the door asking their names and who they are here to see, what transactions they want to do. For the most part, we know most of our customers, but that’s one way we are protecting the security aspect of banking. But yeah, it’s a big no-no to look like Jesse James coming in there. We are always worrying about security anyway. We are extra vigilant right now for sure.”
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
