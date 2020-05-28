FSCB president discusses COVID-19 changes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With businesses slowly reopening, new questions are continually arising about how business will now be transacted in different ways in the near future.

Matt Sebastian, president of First State Community Bank in Farmington, discussed how they are coping with a gradual reopening to normal business.

“We’re giving the ability to each one of our bank presidents to make a decision of whether they want to open their lobby up,” he said. “Most of them have. What we are doing at Farmington here at the main bank, we have one door open, the other door closed so we can monitor the traffic that is coming in.

"We are limiting the number of customers in the lobby at one time. If they want to wear face masks, they’re welcome to. We have shields in place for our tellers and new accounts reps and our loan officers have offices that provide for social distancing.

“If the customer feels more comfortable with us wearing a face mask, we will accommodate them. We always allowed people in by appointment only, now we have the doors open, we are monitoring the traffic flow.”

Sebastian addressed the problem of people wearing face masks coming into the lobby, a situation that used to be deeply discouraged for security reasons.