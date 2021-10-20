FSCB president is no fan of proposed Biden plan

As part of the $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Budget being crafted now in Washington, D.C., a section has been included that will, if passed, require banks to annually report transactions on all bank accounts of $600 or more to the Internal Revenue Service.
First State Community Bank President Matt Sebastian said Friday he is completely opposed to the proposed change for multiple reasons.
“Number one, that’s a big stretch for the banking industry to provide that type of information,” he said. “As you can imagine, that’s very cumbersome. Number two, I think it’s an invasion of somebody’s privacy. The biggest concern I have as a banker, is will the general public find ways not to put money in banks.
"I don’t think the government has even thought about that. If there’s money that’s out of the community banking system, how are we going to make loans to build houses? How are we going to make loans to businesses? We use deposits to do that.”
Sebastian said the banking industry is vehemently opposed to it, explaining that everyone with whom he has spoken thinks it’s an overreach.
“Supposedly the purpose of it is so the IRS can catch people cheating on their taxes,” he says. “I don’t know how they are going to do that. I don’t know how they are going to utilize that information.”
According to Sebastian, the banking industry is already required to report any cash transactions of $10,000 or more to the IRS.
“(We) have been doing that for years,” he said. “The last I checked, the IRS was four years behind even reviewing any of those forms. They’re not keeping up with what we’re doing now on $10,000. How are they going to do that with $600?”
Sebastian estimates that FSCB would have in excess of 200,000 accounts that would be subject to the increased reporting.
“It would require additional staffing, I’m sure,” he said. “How much, I don’t know. The Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), which is the $10,000 cash transactions, I would say that just that regulation alone probably has added 10 people to our bank. The problem with BSA is that if we don’t do it right, the bank can be fined. But, if a teller who we trained forgets to fill a currency transaction report on $10,000 or above, they can be personally fined.”
