FSCB president is no fan of proposed Biden plan

As part of the $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Budget being crafted now in Washington, D.C., a section has been included that will, if passed, require banks to annually report transactions on all bank accounts of $600 or more to the Internal Revenue Service.

First State Community Bank President Matt Sebastian said Friday he is completely opposed to the proposed change for multiple reasons.

“Number one, that’s a big stretch for the banking industry to provide that type of information,” he said. “As you can imagine, that’s very cumbersome. Number two, I think it’s an invasion of somebody’s privacy. The biggest concern I have as a banker, is will the general public find ways not to put money in banks.

"I don’t think the government has even thought about that. If there’s money that’s out of the community banking system, how are we going to make loans to build houses? How are we going to make loans to businesses? We use deposits to do that.”

Sebastian said the banking industry is vehemently opposed to it, explaining that everyone with whom he has spoken thinks it’s an overreach.