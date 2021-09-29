Full- and part-time positions available across the state

You can make a difference in the lives of all who travel Missouri roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation has full-time maintenance positions and seasonal emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state.

“Missouri travelers depend on us to treat and plow the roads through the winter storms. We’re looking for individuals who are interested in joining our team to help Missouri this winter season and beyond,” said MoDOT’s Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you are looking for a rewarding job that gives back to your community, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”

Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment), and have a commercial driver’s license (CDL). A passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam is required prior to hire date. Must pass the driving portion of the CDL exam with tanker endorsement, no air brake restrictions (Class B).