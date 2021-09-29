Full- and part-time positions available across the state

You can make a difference in the lives of all who travel Missouri roads. The Missouri Department of Transportation has full-time maintenance positions and seasonal emergency maintenance equipment operator positions open across the state.
“Missouri travelers depend on us to treat and plow the roads through the winter storms. We’re looking for individuals who are interested in joining our team to help Missouri this winter season and beyond,” said MoDOT’s Maintenance Director Natalie Roark. “If you are looking for a rewarding job that gives back to your community, there’s no better time to apply than right now.”
Applicants need to be at least 18 years old, successfully complete a criminal background check (a misdemeanor or felony conviction is not an automatic restriction to employment), and have a commercial driver’s license (CDL). A passing grade on the written portion of the CDL exam is required prior to hire date. Must pass the driving portion of the CDL exam with tanker endorsement, no air brake restrictions (Class B).
If you don’t already have a CDL, MoDOT will provide training to help you obtain one. Full-time maintenance employees receive training and a long list of benefits, including paid leave; medical, vision and dental insurance; a retirement plan; and a culturally diverse workplace that is dedicated to safety and personal development. Full-time employment with MoDOT provides opportunities for advancement and a long-term career.
Seasonal help is also needed. Individuals can apply for an emergency maintenance equipment operator position. These are seasonal crew members who help out when inclement weather hits.
“If your normal job doesn’t include full time work in the winter months, consider being an emergency operator for MoDOT to fill in those gaps,” said Roark. “You earn extra pay and you help the MoDOT team with our winter operations.”
To learn more about these opportunities and to apply online for positions across the state, go to www.modot.org/opportunities-maintenance. If you don’t have computer access, you may obtain an application for employment at any MoDOT facility across the state.