Fundraiser planned at water park for PHC Foundation

KFMO/B104's "A Night at the Farmington Water Park" will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27. The annual event benefits a local charity or organization by donating 100 percent of the proceeds. This year, funds are going to The Parkland Health Center Foundation.

The fundraiser is open to the public and admission is a $1 minimum donation at the door. There will be additional fun activities to raise additional money during the event that will include a duck race down the Lazy River and multiple items for raffle.

KFMO/B104 Radio and the Farmington Water Park have hosted the event that benefits different local charities for the past 13 years. An alternate date is set for Thursday, July 29, in case of inclement weather.

“Last year we weren’t able to have the event due to COVID so we made the decision last year that we wanted the proceeds of this event to go to Parkland Health Center for their tireless contribution to our community by their staff during a global pandemic,” said KFMO/B104 General Manager Chelley Odle.