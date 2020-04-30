Fundraiser supporting Farmington businesses begun

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A T-shirt fundraiser offering a financial boost to downtown Farmington businesses that have had to close their doors or significantly curtail their services due to the COVID-19 pandemic is the brainchild of two women who are long-time supporters of the business community.

The idea of selling the gray T-shirts that read, “63640 Eat. Drink. Shop. LOCAL,” emblazoned in black across the front, came up during a recent conversation between friends Laura McLean, a member of the Discover Farmington tourism board, and Jessica Mell of First State Bancshares.

“I talk to a lot of the downtown business owners, and I’m friends with a lot of them,” McLean said. “I know that it’s been a difficult month or so for everyone. Jessica and I were talking about the downtown businesses and how we hope to see them all make it through these hard times. We started discussing ways that we could help, and that’s when we came up with the T-shirt fundraiser idea. I don’t know where the idea of the zip code came from. I started looking up things on Pinterest and Google — small business T-shirt ideas — and I saw the zip code and said, ‘Oh, I like the zip code idea!’"

Once they came up with the idea, McLean said the pair ran with it.