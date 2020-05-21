Future Farmers attend district contest at Cape

The Dairy Products Team placed second. The team members are Kenny Burlbaw, Stevie Swink and Ray Cleve. The Soils Juding Team placed fourth. The members were Sonny Cleave, Denny Vaugh and Billy Govreau. The Dairy Cattle Judging Team placed fourth. The members were Bobby Kollmeyer, Harold Simms and Sonny Cleve. Teams placing within the first six teams are qualified to compete in the State Judging contests held at Columbia, Mo., on April 23. There are approximately 40 schools in southeast Missouri with vocational agriculture Departments with judging teams at the district contests.