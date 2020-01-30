{{featured_button_text}}
Garden club celebrates anniversary
File photo

Celebrating the Nancy Weber Garden Club’s 50th anniversary were club members and the group’s 1990 slate of officers.

Seen here from left to right are: Treasurer Linda Ray, Recording Secretary Sheila Blackwell, First Vice-President Mary Ann Owens, President Gerri Peek, Second Vice-President Claudia King, Corresponding Secretary Sue Bair and Immediate Past President Winnie Nelson Photo by Ed Trainor

(This photo originally appeared in the Friday, Jan. 19, 1990 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser.)

