Garden Council purchases hanging baskets for downtown
Garden Council purchases hanging baskets for downtown

Garden Council purchases hanging baskets for downtown

Pictured is one of the flower baskets purchased by the Farmington Garden Council that was hung from downtown lamposts prior to Country Days.

 Kevin Jenkins

The Farmington Garden Council (FGC) purchased flower baskets to be hung from the lampposts downtown.

The project was completed under the leadership of President Leslie Jones and spearheaded by Jeannie Roberts,

FGC coordinated with Mayor Larry Forsythe, City Administrator Greg Beavers and Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Bud Norman to have city employees plant and hang the baskets in time for last weekend's Country Days.

Comprised of the 25 Gardeners, Flora, and Nancy Weber garden clubs, FGC is also plans to work with the Monday Club on projects at Long House in Long Park.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

