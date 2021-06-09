Garden Council purchases hanging baskets for downtown

The Farmington Garden Council (FGC) purchased flower baskets to be hung from the lampposts downtown.

The project was completed under the leadership of President Leslie Jones and spearheaded by Jeannie Roberts,

FGC coordinated with Mayor Larry Forsythe, City Administrator Greg Beavers and Parks and Recreation Maintenance Director Bud Norman to have city employees plant and hang the baskets in time for last weekend's Country Days.

Comprised of the 25 Gardeners, Flora, and Nancy Weber garden clubs, FGC is also plans to work with the Monday Club on projects at Long House in Long Park.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.