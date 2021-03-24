Garner named 'Community Partner of the Year'

Jason Garner, Adult Protective Services unit supervisor with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, was named 2020 SEMO Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) "Community Partner of the Year" during an awards luncheon held March 18 in Cape Girardeau.

The event was scaled back this year due to social distancing but that didn’t keep the CIT Council from honoring those in the law enforcement and mental health field within the five counties served by Community Counseling Center in southeast Missouri.

Garner was presented with the award by Shawni Miller, emergency services supervisor at Community Counseling Center. “With his leadership, Jason and his staff have been instrumental in assisting these individuals in need.” she said. "Jason is always willing to what he can to help advocate or assist those in crisis.”

Garner has been a part of the council since it was established in 2014, and continues to be an active member.

Detective Corporal Jason Klaus with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri CIT Coalition coordinator, said, “I’ve talked with other ares about getting Senior Services involved, and I always refer them to Jason.”

Detective Klaus also commended Garner on never missing an opportunity to present at officer trainings.