Garry DeClue in special orchestra

Gary DeClue, a graduate of Farmington High School, was selected to perform in the orchestra as percussionist for the presentation of the musical, “The Fantasticks” at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri. Gary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond DeClue of Route Three Farmington, is a music major in his first year at Culver-Stockton. He is also a member of the Culver Singers and a member of the band.