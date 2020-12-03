 Skip to main content
Garry DeClue in special orchestra
Gary DeClue

 File photo

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 3, 1970 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor

Gary DeClue, a graduate of Farmington High School, was selected to perform in the orchestra as percussionist for the presentation of the musical, “The Fantasticks” at Culver-Stockton College, Canton, Missouri. Gary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond DeClue of Route Three Farmington, is a music major in his first year at Culver-Stockton. He is also a member of the Culver Singers and a member of the band.

The off-Broadway hit, “The Fantasticks” is the world’s longest running musical. It was produced and directed by Donald Babcock who directed, as well as played, in the National Company of this award-winning musical in New York.

Dr. Wesley Tower of Culver-Stockton was the musical director.

