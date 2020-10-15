Gerrymandering issue on November 3 ballot

"And this is not the only issue in which they’re thwarting the will of the people. They’re trying to un-do the Medicaid expansion that was just passed. To me, it’s repugnant the supermajority would essentially say, ‘Well, we don’t care what the people voted for. We don’t think they’re smart enough to know what to vote for. We’re going to take it and re-do it our way.’

“That’s all Amendment 3 is.”

According to the Clean Missouri website, national redistricting reform experts have reservations about Amendment 3.

"Amendment 3 would make Missouri the worst state in the country when it comes to gerrymandering," the website quotes Josh Silver, executive director of RepresentUs, as saying. "Politicians and their friends should not draw district lines behind closed doors. The voices of Missourians would be stifled for the next decade if this passes. Politicians are putting their interests first with Amendment 3, but citizens have the opportunity to remind them who is in charge by voting no."

Justin Levitt, a redistricting expert and Professor of Law at Loyola Law School, said the amendment was “a sneaky attempt by operatives to undo so much more. The rules it would put in place ignore who the people of Missouri are, and undermine real representation of the communities in which they live.”

According to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project’s data analysts, Amendment 3 was said to lead to worse gerrymanders, according to the Clean Missouri website: “Preventing plans that unduly favor one party over the other, and ensuring representation of all people, are both necessary parts of a fair redistricting process. The Project concludes that Amendment 3 is a sharp turn away from representative democracy.”

