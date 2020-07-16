Gerstenberger makes 'president's list' at McKendree

Cole Gerstenberger, a 2019 graduate of Farmington High School, made the President's List at McKendree University by maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the spring semester.
He is the son of Jerry and Jeanne Gerstenberger of Farmington.
McKendree University is included among the nation's top regional universities in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges" edition, and was recognized as a "College of Distinction," as well as one of "America's 100 Best College Buys." The school has also been recognized as a "Military Friendly School" by Victory Media.
Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from downtown St. Louis, with additional campuses in Radcliff and Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and programs at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.
