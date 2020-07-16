Gerstenberger makes 'president's list' at McKendree
0 comments

Gerstenberger makes 'president's list' at McKendree

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gerstenberger makes 'president's list' at McKendree

Cole Gerstenberger

Cole Gerstenberger, a 2019 graduate of Farmington High School, made the President's List at McKendree University by maintaining a perfect 4.0 grade point average during the spring semester.

He is the son of Jerry and Jeanne Gerstenberger of Farmington.

McKendree University is included among the nation's top regional universities in U.S. News and World Report's "Best Colleges" edition, and was recognized as a "College of Distinction," as well as one of "America's 100 Best College Buys." The school has also been recognized as a "Military Friendly School" by Victory Media.

Founded in 1828, the historic Lebanon, Illinois, campus is 25 miles from downtown St. Louis, with additional campuses in Radcliff and Shepherdsville, Kentucky, and programs at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Hau's Heading to Harvard!
News

Hau's Heading to Harvard!

  • Updated

As Farmington High School's 2020 graduating class comes to the end of their high school journey, one thing is for certain — this has been a ve…

TAKE A GUESS
News

TAKE A GUESS

This week's Take a Guess is antique version of a handy little tool still used by some who take part in a popular outdoor recreational activity…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News