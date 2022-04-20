Gerstner named Elks' FHS Student of the Month for April

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Farmington High School’s Student of the Month for April is Emma Gerstner.

The daughter of Amy and Josh Gerstner, she is a member of the National Honor Society (NHS) and was named Academic All-State (2021-22), All-Conference, All-District and All-State as a member of the 4x400 relay team that finished sixth in the state (2021). Gerstner set the school record in the long jump.

She is a member of First State Community Bank’s Black Knight Branch and has served as Student Council board secretary and treasurer for two years. Gerstner is a two-year member of the NHS, a four-year member of the volleyball, basketball, and track teams, a four-year member of the Student Council and a two-year member of Knights in Action. When not competing at school, she can be found working at the Farmington Civic Center.

After graduation from high school, Gerstner intends to attend Mineral Area College to complete her associate degree and then complete her schooling to become a dental hygienist. As Student of the Month, she will receive a $100 gift, and also compete for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year to be awarded at the 2021-22 Elks Youth Banquet being held Sunday, May 1 at the Farmington Elks Lodge to honor this year's students who were awarded scholarships, as well as those who are entering the U.S. military.

