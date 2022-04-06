Get nature boost from MDC during Missouri Outdoors Month

Missouri is blessed to have a variety of stunning landscapes to explore. From forests and woodlands to waterfalls and wetlands — there’s something for everyone. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages you to get outside and explore all the state has to offer during the month of April.

Turkey hunting

Missouri’s spring turkey season kicks off April 18 and runs through May 8. Wild turkey is one of the most popular gamebirds and can be found statewide.

Get your turkey hunting permit online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43N. Find more turkey hunting information from MDC’s 2022 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations booklet at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43x.

Fishing

Test your snagging skills during Missouri’s paddlefish season through April 30. Popular paddlefish snagging waters include the Lake of the Ozarks, Harry S. Truman Reservoir, and Table Rock Lake. Find more information and weekly paddlefish reports at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43f.

Maybe a smaller species is more your speed? Crappie is another popular prospect in the spring season and makes for great table fare following a successful fishing trip. In spring when crappie are spawning in the shallows, anyone can cast a minnow and bobber toward the bank and catch plenty of fish. Learn more about crappie fishing in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4JA.

Birding

Birding is popular because it’s easy to get started, and it offers increasingly greater rewards the more you learn. Spring is a great time to enjoy migrating songbirds across the state, and you can see many in your own backyard from nesting bluebirds and incoming purple martins, to brown thrashers and ruby-throated hummingbirds.

Learn how to identify birds and best places to watch them in Missouri at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zvs.

Wild mushrooms

The start of spring is a long-awaited time for another type of hunting — for wild mushrooms! Mushroom hunting is a great way to get outside in search of these tasty edibles, but identification is key! Whether you’re out looking for the coveted morels or the savory chanterelles this season, keep MDC’s Guide to Missouri’s Edible and Poisonous Mushrooms handy. Find the free publication at MDC offices and nature centers, or online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/43Y.

For more ideas on how to discover nature in April, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature.

