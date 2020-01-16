Returning with a new name but keeping the same focus, the annual Home Garden & Outdoor Expo returns to the Farmington Civic Center on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, where a vast array of regional vendors will be on hand to showcase their products and services.
The expo, hosted by the Farmington Regional Chamber, is open to the public on from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. that Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee.
“Last year’s expo was very successful with a full house of great vendors and a steady flow of visitors throughout the weekend,” said Cassie Thomas, event coordinator. "I'm very excited because we changed the name this year. I believe that broadens our target audience, and so, that broadens our vendors also. We have some different vendors coming in this year that I'm pretty excited about.
"We're doing outdoor, indoor and all of the things that go along with being at your home or having fun outside of your home with ATVs and RVs and all those different things. I think it's going to be really neat just to walk in and see everything we have to offer. We're rearranging things this year, so as people walk in they're going to get a good view of a variety of things that will be available for them to see."
According to Thomas, visitors can expect to find products and services of a wide variety of interest areas including home improvement, ATVs and recreational vehicles, hunting, landscaping, furniture, beauty and health, real estate, jewelry, food and much more.
"New vendors are signing up everyday," she said. "This morning I had someone call and we've had several other calls this week.
With the addition of a food court this year, attendees can plan on a delicious lunch, dinner or snack from Old Tyme Pantry’s delicious baked goods, BOGO Sandwiches, Baylee Jo’s BBQ and Roxy’s Hot Grill.
Thomas said the expo is a convenient way for visitors to find the products and services they are looking for in one place and it serves as a fun winter activity.
“With the cold weather we’ve had recently, cabin fever has set in for many people. The expo is a perfect opportunity to get out of the house while staying warm and dry and shopping for the newest home and outdoor products.”
Various workshops on gardening and the outdoors will be presented throughout the event Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, there will be presentations on basket weaving, landscaping, vegetable gardening and the Missouri Department of Conservation will be presenting a Fish Biology workshop.
At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, the World Bird Sanctuary will be bringing live owls and share information about owl habitat.
In-between the Saturday bird shows, Lowe's will be offering a noon workshop on how to build a birdhouse.
Also, with the feral hog situation being of such great concern to landowners, from 3-4 p.m. Saturday the Missouri Department of Conservation will talk about their plans for controlling feral hogs.
For workshop date and times see the Home & Garden Outdoor Expo Facebook page or the events calendar on FarmingtonRegionalChamber.com
Visitors to the expo will also have a chance to win the Best of Farmington grand prize package of regional goods and gift certificates. Registration for the drawing will take place at the information booth just inside the main entrance to the gymnasium, and one winner will be drawn during the expo on Saturday. Registrants do not have to be present during the time of the drawing to win the grand prize.
“We’re excited for another fantastic Expo this year, and I can’t wait to see the demonstrations and vendor products," said Farmington Regional Chamber Executive Director Candy Hente. "Winter is a great time to begin planning your next garden or home project and the Expo will provide you with connections and ideas to accomplish your plan. We hope to see everyone come out for one of the most fun and informative weekend events of the year."
The Home & Outdoor Expo is co-sponsored by KFMO/B104 Radio and KREI/KTJJ Radio.
