GFWC holds May meeting at Long House

Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) Monday Club of Farmington met at the Long House in Farmington on May 3 for the monthly meeting.

The GFWC Monday Club of Farmington is recognized as a “Century Club” by the GFWC at their annual state convention that was held in April in Jefferson City. LaDonne Snavely, Kay McDonald and Karen Kleinberg attended and spoke to their members about what occurred.

Baby items were collected for donation to the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center in Park Hills. President Kleinberg delivered the items to the PRC Wednesday morning.

"The club is so glad to be able to support such a program that benefits so many families in this county," she said.

At the meeting, members discussed providing a couple of tours of Long House this summer. More information will be available at a later date.

The ladies reportedly enjoyed the lunch served at the meeting and will meet again in September at the Long House.

