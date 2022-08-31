GFWC Monday Club has busy year of activities ahead

Submitted by Karen Kleinberg, GFWC Monday Club

The GFWC Monday Club of Farmington was organized in 1920, and since that time, our members have promoted community service, leadership opportunities, educational programs and service projects. Our members, through donations and volunteering, support the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council, the Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center, Missouri Girls Town, Sophomore Pilgrimage & the Long House in Farmington.

This coming year's programs we have planned for our members include learning more about our Farmington Public Library and the services offered there, what is P. E. O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization), Farmington OAKS Senior Center and the services offered to our senior citizens, and creating our own barn quilt. In April we are planning a trip to the Missouri Botanical Gardens and lunch in the city.

We have a couple of fundraisers throughout the year to help fund the Sophomore Pilgrimage. In our district one student is picked by their sophomore counselor to represent their local high school to attend this two-day event in April.

They are provided transportation to Jefferson City where they tour the Missouri State Capitol, meet our senators and representatives, tour the Missouri Supreme Court building and, if available, tour the Missouri governor's mansion. Breakfast, lunch and a pizza party are provided to the students as well as staying overnight at a local motel.

In the early 1950s members of the GFWC Monday Club of Farmington saved the Long House from destruction. As the oldest building in Farmington, these ladies felt it was necessary to save this part of history of Farmington. For the past 70+ years the Long House has provided a place for wedding and baby showers, outdoor picnics and teas, Easter brunches, garden and art shows, housed a nursery school and was a loan and gift closet for the American Red Cross working with the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

In the mid 60s, the Long House was featured as part of the Old Settlement Festival & Homecoming (precursor to Country Days??) Last year members of the Monday Club promoted the Long House with tours during Country Days and during the Christmas holidays. This year we are partnering with the Farmington Chamber of Commerce to again promote the city of Farmington and the Long House during the Christmas holidays. We will have tours, provide hot chocolate and cookies all while seeing the Long House decorated for the holidays.

We are always looking for new members. If you are interested, please look us up on Facebook (GFWC Monday Club of Farmington) or contact club President Karen Kleinberg at kdkleinberg@yahoo.com.