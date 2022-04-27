GFWC Monday Club sends students to Sophomore Pilgrimage

The GFWC Monday Club sponsored two students to attend the Sophomore Pilgrimage in Jefferson City held April 11-12. They were Isabelle DeWaal from Farmington High School and Isabella Skaggs from West County High School.

"The 9th District of Missouri GFWC sponsored a total of 29 students that covers an area from Ste Genevieve and St. Francois counties south into the bootheel," said Karen Kleinberg, chaperone. "These students who represent the upper fourth of their class are chosen by the faculty of their school or the students of the sophomore class.

"GFWC has been sponsoring these trips since 1934 and the Monday Club has always been an active participant in this pilgrimage. The students are provided transportation, hotel accommodations and a variety of small field trips to learn more about Missouri history."

On Monday, the students traveled to Fulton to have lunch at Westminster College, toured the Churchill Memorial Museum and saw a portion of the Berlin Wall on display at the college. From there they traveled to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Museum in Jefferson City.

The group checked into the Best Western Plus Capital Inn and then made their way to the Missouri State Capital for a pizza party and to meet their state legislators and have pictures taken. That evening, they were all introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives. Some of the students and chaperones made their way to the top of the dome at the state capital, climbing up 180 steps.

On Tuesday the students and chaperones had breakfast at the hotel and then returned to the state capital. The students were given a tour of the state capital and the Supreme Court Building. Their lunch was served at First United Methodist Church where the group heard from a variety of speakers that included the First Lady of Missouri, Teresa Parson.

"It was a very full day of activities," Kleinberg said. "The students probably didn't know each other when they boarded the bus Monday morning but by Tuesday afternoon, they all were friends. It was my pleasure to be able to be one of the chaperones for this event, one I hope to do again."

