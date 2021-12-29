 Skip to main content
GIESSING WINS 'LITTLE MISS FARMINGTON'

File photo

In a delightfully staged coronation ceremony at the school carnival, tiny Rosemary Giessing was acclaimed "Little Miss Farmington" after a highly competitive contest with 32 strong contenders for the title at the school carnival. A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Giessing, she represented McCarty's and is shown above with her attendants, Lonna Jean Pratte, left, representing the Wishing Well Gift Shop and Peggy Hooper, the Merchants Dairy candidate. Carol Mayerhoffer, last year's "Little Miss' crowned the new titleholder.

This photo originally appeared in the Thursday, Sept. 27, 1951 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

