GIESSING WINS 'LITTLE MISS FARMINGTON'

In a delightfully staged coronation ceremony at the school carnival, tiny Rosemary Giessing was acclaimed "Little Miss Farmington" after a highly competitive contest with 32 strong contenders for the title at the school carnival. A daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Giessing, she represented McCarty's and is shown above with her attendants, Lonna Jean Pratte, left, representing the Wishing Well Gift Shop and Peggy Hooper, the Merchants Dairy candidate. Carol Mayerhoffer, last year's "Little Miss' crowned the new titleholder.