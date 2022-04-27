Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri welcomes new CPO in May

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri (GSEM) has announced that Danielle Washington is its new Chief Program Officer (CPO) effective May 2.

With over 15 years' experience in the non-profit programming space, Washington has an extensive background in the design, development, implementation and management of programs positively impacting the youth in our community, including, but not limited to, career readiness, college persistence, leadership and residential camp programming.

Washington has been recognized locally by FOCUS St. Louis as an Emerging Leader and the St. Louis Business Journal’s 30 under 30. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and connection with local collaborators and partners.

“I am excited to welcome Danielle to Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri,” said Bonnie Barczykowski, CEO of GSEM. “The breadth of knowledge and skill she brings to our organization will help us further develop and grow our program department, our local partnerships and most importantly, it will positively impact the future program experiences for girls and volunteers in our 28-county region.”

Washington will report to the CEO and partner with the entire organization to support and shape the business strategies for all areas of programming, including Girl Scouts of the USA program collaboration, local program ideation and implementation, community partnership program development, Girl Scout Cookie and Fall Product Programs and all areas of Camping Services.

