Girls Night Out fundraiser for United Way set for Oct. 21

This is the year that United Way board member Jackie Berry is passing the wine glass.

After coming up with the idea for the Girls Night Out fundraiser, organizing it, and being the spokeswoman for it since the beginning, this is Berry’s last year in charge. She is handing the duties over to fellow board members Kim Hutson and Heather Garner.

Oct. 21 will be the 20th Girls Night Out for the United Way of St. Francois County, after last year’s was cancelled due to the pandemic. As always, it will be from 5-7 p.m. at Twin Oaks Vineyard and Winery, which is just five miles outside of Farmington on Route F.

Berry feels like now is the time for her to bow out and let the younger generation take over. Hudson and Garner have been helping her out with this year’s preparations.

“They've been doing a great job,” she said. “I think it’s in great hands.”

She came up with the idea for the fundraiser years ago after seeing a story about a lady who had an annual party with all of her wealthy friends to raise money for different charities.