'Give. Gather. Grow.' raises $1.175 million for center

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has announced the final results of its "Give. Gather. Grow. Campaign" during which 119 donors contributed more than $1.25 million to build the Hull Family Fellowship Center.

"From individual giving of $1.175M to the $79,000 received from corporations, foundations and churches, every gift contributed to the campaign’s success," says Jane Hull, executive director. “The outpouring of support from the Farmington community, from grateful family members, staff and people who care about seniors was inspiring. We knew this project held a special place in people’s hearts.”

According to Hull, Farmington Presbyterian Manor employees pledged $25,000 to enhance the lives of the residents they serve. Contributions were pledged by employees from CNAs to dining services and from environmental services to management who believed so passionately in the project.

The concept of the fellowship center was born during the campus’ 55th anniversary celebration in 2017. Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s Mission Committee — a group of community members whose responsibility is to ensure the campus has the resources it needs to fulfill the mission of providing quality supports to seniors — committed to working toward an improved outdoor space, including a patio for the skilled nursing neighborhood.