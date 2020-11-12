'Give. Gather. Grow.' raises $1.175 million for center

Farmington Presbyterian Manor has announced the final results of its "Give. Gather. Grow. Campaign" during which 119 donors contributed more than $1.25 million to build the Hull Family Fellowship Center.
"From individual giving of $1.175M to the $79,000 received from corporations, foundations and churches, every gift contributed to the campaign’s success," says Jane Hull, executive director. “The outpouring of support from the Farmington community, from grateful family members, staff and people who care about seniors was inspiring. We knew this project held a special place in people’s hearts.”
According to Hull, Farmington Presbyterian Manor employees pledged $25,000 to enhance the lives of the residents they serve. Contributions were pledged by employees from CNAs to dining services and from environmental services to management who believed so passionately in the project.
The concept of the fellowship center was born during the campus’ 55th anniversary celebration in 2017. Farmington Presbyterian Manor’s Mission Committee — a group of community members whose responsibility is to ensure the campus has the resources it needs to fulfill the mission of providing quality supports to seniors — committed to working toward an improved outdoor space, including a patio for the skilled nursing neighborhood.
In the meantime, a property became available at the center of the campus and an anonymous donor offered $1 million to kick off the project. The vision quickly evolved from a simple patio to the all-inclusive Hull Family Fellowship Center. The Give. Gather. Grow. Campaign was set in motion to raise the remaining needed funds with Nancy Sullivan and Byron Taylor serving as campaign co-chairs.
“We are grateful to Nancy and Byron for their vision and energy in leading the charge,” said Hull. Gravity Works Architecture provided the design and Brockmiller Construction was the general contractor for the project.
The Hull Family Fellowship Center is named for Hull, who has served the campus for 38 years.
“Jane has demonstrated a commitment to success, built a reputation for quality and resident satisfaction, all the while maintaining a strong passion for seniors," said Bruce Shogren, Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America president and CEO. "She and her Farmington team put the residents and their families first every day.”
The new features of the 3,500 square-foot fellowship center include a covered patio with patio furniture, indoor tables, kitchen area and seating for 80 people, as well as audio/visual equipment, a public address system and added parking.
Hull said the new space will provide space for weekly worship services, anniversary parties, regular activities and exercise classes, and access to the outdoors where residents can reconnect with nature and enjoy the healing and therapeutic effects of fresh air and sunshine.
“When my wife and I first heard about the new fellowship center to be built, we were ecstatic at the thought," said David Coreless, donor and son of a resident. "With the completion of the addition to the Farmington [Presbyterian] Manor, it means that once residents and families are able to gather together again.
"Families will come and meet with their loved ones and do so in greater numbers than ever previously possible. Birthday parties, anniversaries, and family reunions will be held in the new center. Activities for large groups of residents can now take place. We feel that Farmington [Presbyterian] Manor is now complete.”
While the COVID19 pandemic has had a large impact on Farmington Presbyterian Manor, the project's completion is a ray of light for the residents.
“This accomplishment is shared by the entire Farmington community and we can’t wait for the appropriate time to open the doors and welcome them in,” said Nancy Sullivan, campaign committee co-chair.
