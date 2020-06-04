Giving approval to numerous bills

Long-Term Care Dignity Act (HB 1682) – During the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers took action to help Missourians save money for the care their loved ones will need later in life. The bill establishes the Long-Term Care Dignity Act, which will allow an individual to open a long-term care savings account to be used to pay a qualified beneficiary’s eligible long-term care expenses. The bill creates a 100 percent income tax deduction for contributions to the account up to $8,000 for an individual or $16,000 for married individuals filing jointly.

Senior Savings Protection Act (SB 599) – The legislature took action this year to better protect seniors from possible financial exploitation. Lawmakers approved a bill that will enhance the existing Senior Savings Protection Act. The act was first created in 2015 to empower investment professionals to take action to protect seniors or disabled adults if they encounter a trade they consider suspicious.

The bill modifies and expands the list of qualified individuals who can notify authorities of financial exploitation and refuse disbursement of funds. The bill also requires the Commissioner of Securities to provide investment advisers and investment adviser representatives with training resources on the prevention and detection of financial exploitation of senior citizens and persons with certain disabilities.