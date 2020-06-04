Giving approval to numerous bills

Greetings Friends!
Despite the fact the General Assembly missed several weeks of the legislative session due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers were able to give final approval to numerous bills that will help Missouri families and businesses.
While much of the attention has been on high profile issues such as the state budget, workforce development efforts, and protections for victims of sexual assault, the legislature was able to secure passage for several other substantive reforms.
Some of the other issues addressed by the General Assembly this year include:
Remote Notarization (HB 1655) – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Parson issued an executive order to allow important documents to be notarized remotely through the use of videoconferencing technology. While the governor’s order expires in June, legislation approved by the General Assembly will establish a framework to allow remote online notarization permanently in Missouri.
The bill will spell out the procedures for electronic and remote online notarization. It requires the Secretary of State to develop and maintain standards for remote online notarization, and to approve remote online notarization software. The bill also updates the statutes dealing with notaries for the first time in decades to help move notaries into the 21st century.
Long-Term Care Dignity Act (HB 1682) – During the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers took action to help Missourians save money for the care their loved ones will need later in life. The bill establishes the Long-Term Care Dignity Act, which will allow an individual to open a long-term care savings account to be used to pay a qualified beneficiary’s eligible long-term care expenses. The bill creates a 100 percent income tax deduction for contributions to the account up to $8,000 for an individual or $16,000 for married individuals filing jointly.
Senior Savings Protection Act (SB 599) – The legislature took action this year to better protect seniors from possible financial exploitation. Lawmakers approved a bill that will enhance the existing Senior Savings Protection Act. The act was first created in 2015 to empower investment professionals to take action to protect seniors or disabled adults if they encounter a trade they consider suspicious.
The bill modifies and expands the list of qualified individuals who can notify authorities of financial exploitation and refuse disbursement of funds. The bill also requires the Commissioner of Securities to provide investment advisers and investment adviser representatives with training resources on the prevention and detection of financial exploitation of senior citizens and persons with certain disabilities.
Vaping Ban for Schools (HB 1682) – The General Assembly approved legislation to ban vaping in public schools. The bill specifies that no person can use vapor products in any indoor area of a public elementary or secondary school building or on school buses. The bill does allow school boards to set policies on permissible uses of vapor products in any other non-classroom or non-student occupant facility or outdoor school grounds.
Legal Climate Reform (SB 591) - The legislation will reform Missouri’s legal climate by stopping the abuse of the state’s punitive damage system. The original intent of the punitive damage system was to punish and deter a small number of defendants who exhibit the worst type of conduct. Today, Missouri’s system instead is used to put pressure on businesses to agree to huge payouts. Supporters say the bill provides a balanced and fair solution that does not eliminate punitive damages, but ensures they are only awarded in appropriate cases.
The bill also makes important reforms to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA), which was created to protect consumers from unfair practices. The bill includes commonsense changes such as requiring that plaintiffs demonstrate they acted as a reasonable consumer and members of class actions must demonstrate individual harm.
I hope you have a Wonderful Week! As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative, I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112. Please do not contact me via social media. These messages are easy to overlook and may not be responded to in a timely manner.
