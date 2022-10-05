Glik's celebrates 125th anniversary for week of Oct. 3-9

Glik’s, the 14th oldest retailer in the United States, recently announced that the company is celebrating its 125th year anniversary the week of Oct. 3-9.

“Our 125th Anniversary is a dream come true! As a young child I gained a passion for the business from my father who talked almost every night about his exciting day at Glik’s," President/CEO Jeff Glik. "At a young age, it was a gift to know what business path I wanted to pursue."

Jeremy Glik, women's buyer, said, “While I haven't been around for all 125 years of our history, joining the family business has been my dream since I was a child. I didn't answer 'fireman' or 'astronaut' when asked ‘what do you want to be when you grow up?’ I always answered ‘I want to be a buyer at Glik's.’ Fast forward many years and today, I feel an immense gratitude for being able to join this business, family by my side."

Elliot Glik, young men’s buyer, said “I am incredibly honored to be a part of the fifth generation to work in the family business alongside my cousin and each of our fathers. Here at Glik’s everyone is a part of the family, and we have a great team that is ready to take this company far beyond 125 years.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statics (BLS), only 25% of all businesses ever make it past 15 years. Even more rare is to see a family business that continues to thrive. Glik’s has defied all the odds as their 5th generation family members joined the company in 2020 and 2021.

“Less than 3% of fourth generation businesses survive," said Jeff Glik. "Yes, a 97% chance of failure. Well, the fourth generation, and now the fifth generation join the great people at Glik’s to ‘beat the odds’. Our company is full of energy, excitement, and passion and we are excited to celebrate 125 years and many more down the road."

The Glik family grown the company from a horse drawn wagon, to one of the first strip mall stores, to over 70 brick and mortar locations as well as an online store.

“Over my last 40 years I have seen so much change in our business and being able to change with the trends has been exciting," said Jim Glik, vice president and fourth generation family member. "Our business has grown because we have been flexible within our core business,”

In order to celebrate this historic milestone, Gilk’s is pulling out all the stops. Included in the celebrations are the following:

• Oct 3-9 - 25% off the entire store (some exclusions apply)

• Oct 3-9 – Each store will be raffling off a tote bag filled with popular products. Sign up for a chance to win at your local store. Winner will be picked on October 10th, 2022.

(Each tote contains a Simply Southern Tote, a pair of Hey Dude shoes, Goodr sunglasses, a Warmies rice warming friend, a BrüMate, a pair of Stance Socks, a The North Face x Glik’s Collaboration Coffee Cup, a Denim tote, Poppy Popcorn, a Kimes Ranch bandana, a Carhartt Hat, a bar of Duke Cannon Soap, and a Puffin Koozie. Valued at $300)

• Oct 3 – $125 – Gift card giveaway on the @GliksOfficial Instagram

• Oct 4 - Give Back Tuesday, Each store has chosen a nonprofit to receive 10% of the sales on 10/4

• Oct 4-9 – Ten tote bags filled with popular products will be raffled off through the @GliksOfficial Instagram. Follow the @GliksOfficial Instagram for a chance to win. Winners announced October 10, 2022 at 1pm CST.

