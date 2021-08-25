Glore takes on America

Glore Ruiz Perez Gaekel is looking forward to the fourth of September, because that's the day she receives the national Americanism Medal from the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The Americanism Medal is awarded each year by DAR to honor naturalized citizens, and so it is most fitting that a woman helping other immigrants make their home in the United States will be this year's recipient.
Glore (pronounced Glory), 60, was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras and moved to the United States in 2008, at the age of 49. She became an American citizen seven years later, on Feb. 6, 2015.
A Farmington resident, Glore and her husband Luis have five children — all of whom were born in Honduras, but are now citizens of the United States. The couple fit the classic definition of “empty nesters” as all of their children are away at college or starting careers.
Moving to America
Glore and Luis's story of moving to America is quite different than that of most immigrants, as the couple came to the United States as highly educated professionals. Both are engineers.
Growing up, Glore attended public schools in Honduras and graduated with a degree in civil engineering at the National University of Honduras, and then received a Master’s Degree of Business Administration from the Central American Institute of Business Administration in Costa Rica (aka INCAE).
Glore taught engineering at the University of Honduras for 25 years. In 1984, she created a gravity line map of the country that was published by the Honduras Geographic Institute and the American Geographic Institute.
“An Italian company came to Honduras to do a big construction project and the people [my husband] worked with were impressed with his work," she said. "When they left, they offered him work overseas. He was traveling around the world, he was working in Bolivia, Indonesia, many countries. It was his dream.
"I was like a single parent family for many years. My mother was concerned he would find someone else and I would be here with five children. I never wanted to move with him because I thought the children need stability. We couldn’t be moving from one country to another and [having to learn] different languages.”
When a company in the United States offered Luis work, Glore waited a while before moving here to make sure that the job was a stable one.
“When I move here, my children will grow up here and this will be my home," she said. "I want to be proud. I am happy here, but not from the first day. I think most immigrants have a big pang of sadness when you have to leave your home. There is always the pain of you having to move, but when you get established in this country, in a good community, you appreciate it and you feel great. You feel happy because your children have a not so difficult life than in other places.
“Leaving there is to appreciate all that country is — the opportunities, the freedom — all the qualities you didn’t have before. My husband and I were professionals in our country. We had positions. We were capable of giving to our children all they need, but there are the opportunities you see for a new generation. The poverty you can see every day.”
Decisions
As with any big move, there are other things that must be taken into account, and not all of the decisions involved in leaving one's native land are easy to make. Glore faced a difficult decision in leaving the country of her birth. Her mother had developed cancer.
“It’s not easy to make that decision,” she said. “But, my mother said I have to think of my husband and my children and the opportunities that will be open for them. She was the person pushing me to go. She said it was best.”
While some immigrants coming to the United States have no idea where they will live, such was not the case with Luis. His job necessitated that he and his family move to southeast Missouri.
“When Taum Sauk failed, he was part of the group to determine what happened,” she said. “He brought me to Park Hills, Fredericktown and other towns in the area. Farmington had a hospital and resources more like a city.”
Although Glore and family lived in Tegucigalpa, the capital city of Honduras, she had no interest in moving to a large American city.
“I had children of all ages and I was concerned what each one would find,” she said. “We lived in the capital, but the culture is completely different. That culture is from the 1940s or 50s here.
"You live in my home, you follow my rules. It doesn’t matter if you are 20 or 25, and you have to be respectful of it all. I left my parent’s house when I married. My youngest brother married when he was 40. That was when he moved.”
Moving with kids
Glore's move to the United States proved to be a hectic one. While her husband was in Farmington looking for a house, she had the sole responsibility of corralling her five children, ages 8 to 19, on a long plane flight from Honduras.
“It was interesting when we traveled in the airplane,” she said. “I had children of all ages and we couldn’t sit together. I went to the store and bought clothing all the same color for everyone. The oldest was so upset with me.
"The two youngest — I bought harnesses and leashes, I was afraid that at the airport I would be doing something and they would leave. They would look at me and say ‘Why me? Why me?’ They would say that I loved making them embarrassed.”
After arriving in the United States, it was time for the family to adjust to a totally different culture. Literally everything was different for Glore. Although she worked in Honduras, she did not work once the family moved to Farmington. Instead, she stayed at home and cared for her children, which led to her experiencing feelings of isolation.
“I didn’t work and didn’t have a way to meet new people,” she said. “For someone who always worked outside the home, it was really hard to be a homemaker. I didn’t really have depression, but I felt sad. I missed my home, my mother, my city, my life — but I am here and have to do something. In Honduras, I had my siblings and my mother to help on some occasions, but I am alone here.”
A new life
In Honduras, Glore always had hired domestic help in the home. This was not the case once she and her family moved to the United States.
“I had a lot of people working in my house because that is normal in Latin America," she said. "You have people living in your house to clean, drive people — a lot of help. In the morning, I took the children to school. In the afternoon I picked up the children, and at night when I came back, I checked their homework.
"My husband always said that I could do anything, but don’t take attention away from the children, because the children are the most important. You pay them a salary. You gave them the weekend free. When I went home, I had so many people, that privacy was gone completely. They lived in the house.”
Doing housework was a whole new experience for Glore.
“The first time I had to clean the bathroom, I really cried,” she said. “My husband heard me and came to the bathroom and asked, ‘What happened?’ I said, ’My father told me if I studied, I wouldn’t have to do this!’ A 49-year-old, the first time I had to do it was in America.”
While Glore already knew how to speak and read English before coming to the United States, she found out that using the language on a daily basis wasn’t quite that simple.
“The most difficult to me was the pronunciation," she said. "But, here there are many accents. Sometimes, I don’t understand.”
Glore volunteered as a room mother at school and chaperoned on field trips, where she soon discovered she was older than most of the other kids' moms.
“People thought I was the grandmother of my children,” she said. “I had studied. I wanted to be established. I had children when I was older. That was my decision.”
Because Glore's children integrated into their adopted country more quickly than she did, they often had to give her lessons on what to do and what not to do when interacting with other people — sometimes to their mortification.
“In Latin America, you can be close to everyone,” said Glore. “Here, when I went to the supermarket, I went near someone and said ‘excuse me!’ and grabbed something. People look at me, and my children said, ‘Mom! Don’t do that!’ My children learned and came to me and said, ‘Mom you can’t say that. You can’t do that.’”
Life after kids
As time went on, Glore and Luis' drive for high achievement was passed down to the next generation. Their daughter Florencia is an artist and manager at a St. Louis bank. One of the couple's sons, Miguel, is a computer scientist and their daughter Maria is studying to be a pediatric physician. Their son Luis is a biomedical engineer and the couple's daughter, Glore, is studying to be an environmental scientist.
Now that her children are out of the house and Luis is working jobs around the country, Glore has changed her focus to one of assisting other Latin Americans living in surrounding communities. She spends much of her time helping other immigrants adjust to the many changes associated with living in the United States. Glore helps them with tasks like going to a doctor or the hospital and acquiring transportation to St. Louis and other locations. She even picks up their children, when necessary.
“I found here that when my children were at university and my husband was out of town, I was really afraid to drive to St. Louis,” she said. “I never drove on a road with four or five lanes. The first time I go to a doctor, I don’t know how to explain what is happening. I find people in the Spanish community that have the same problem. It doesn’t matter how educated you are. If you don’t speak English and you don’t know the culture, you don’t know what to do.”
Glore was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and has participated in the Prayer Shawl Ministry and Seed-Sew-ers at First Baptist Church, but she is now helping to establish a Spanish Mass at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fredericktown.
“I used to go to the Spanish mass here in town, and people around came to that church because most of the Latin people are Catholic for generations,” she said. “I begin to go to the Spanish mass and began to know people. We went to the Fredericktown church and the father was open to it. We have a big one, there are a lot of Latin American people near Fredericktown.”
Glore enjoys taking part in arts and crafts in her spare time. She finds it a good way to connect with others.
Recalling her mother crocheting, making figurines and clothing, she said “I always tried to learn what my mother used to do. I now have the time I didn’t have before. I stay at home and watch videos on the internet and try to do things. I learned to do embroidery on the internet. When you finish something and you look at it, you can believe you did it. I never believed my hands could do these things.”
Life American style
Glore has taken a lot of time reflecting on what it's like to live in American compared to her previous life in Honduras. She believes that most Americans don't receive all the blessings they are capable of because they believe they can’t do something or that it will take too much time to do it.
“I feel a liberty I never felt in my country,” she said. “I see opportunity for everybody, not just for my family. The part I don’t realize is why some people in this country don’t reach that opportunity, don’t try to be more.
“The American doesn’t know the blessings they have,” she said. “It’s like looking at the Taliban now in Afghanistan — people trying to get on the airplanes. They have a family, they have a culture, and they are changing everything to not suffer more.
In my case, when I came from Honduras, I was not suffering, I had the things we have here. But the country gave opportunity, liberty. You can make decisions. You can use your voice. In other countries, the government is not the people that receive most of the votes. You pay your taxes, but the streets have a lot of holes. You pay a lot of taxes and that public school doesn’t change.”
Glore believes that America's political system is a good one — as long as the different branches of government are kept separate, as designed by the country's Founding Fathers.
“The problem in Honduras is the person who is president,” she said. “In some way, he controls who is in the congress, who is in the courts. In elections, you can see people on television give opinions. In Honduras we never give opinions on television because you wouldn’t know the consequence. I always avoided anything with the government because you would never know what could happen. The biggest criminals there WERE the government.
“In Honduras I was called two times by the government to have a high position as a construction engineer. I didn’t want it. Sometimes when you are working, they wanted you to approve something that inside of you, you know it wasn’t right. Then if something happened, I would go to jail, because I am not political. I would prefer to not have work than create this problem.”
Because Honduras is a poor country, Glore said that the concept of sharing is very important. She worries that sharing with others is becoming less of a priority to Americans as time goes on.
“I explained to my youngest child who is more American than Honduran, she wanted a room just for herself,” she said. “‘No, you have to share a room.’ She said, ‘But why, my friend has her own room?’ I said, ‘But she will suffer more when she goes to university and has to share a room. You have already learned that life is about sharing.’ I think that growing up sharing is the reason that I help other people.”
