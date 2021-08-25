Glore takes on America

After arriving in the United States, it was time for the family to adjust to a totally different culture. Literally everything was different for Glore. Although she worked in Honduras, she did not work once the family moved to Farmington. Instead, she stayed at home and cared for her children, which led to her experiencing feelings of isolation.

“I didn’t work and didn’t have a way to meet new people,” she said. “For someone who always worked outside the home, it was really hard to be a homemaker. I didn’t really have depression, but I felt sad. I missed my home, my mother, my city, my life — but I am here and have to do something. In Honduras, I had my siblings and my mother to help on some occasions, but I am alone here.”

A new life

In Honduras, Glore always had hired domestic help in the home. This was not the case once she and her family moved to the United States.

“I had a lot of people working in my house because that is normal in Latin America," she said. "You have people living in your house to clean, drive people — a lot of help. In the morning, I took the children to school. In the afternoon I picked up the children, and at night when I came back, I checked their homework.