Golf tournament to help foster kids at Christmas

The 4th Annual Par-Tee Fore Kids Golf Tournament is set for Aug. 7 at Terre Du Lac Country Club. The tournament, a four-person scramble, begins at 10 am. The entry fee is $240 per team, which includes a SWAG bag, greens, cart fee, drinks, Margaritaville, lunch and a dinner by Mario's Italia.
The tournament is hosted by Par-Tee Fore Kids, Inc. which is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises funds to grant the wishes of local children in foster care during the Christmas season. It is the organization's largest fundraising event.
“It has become a much-anticipated tournament with many teams returning each year,” said Kim Pate, event coordinator. “Golfers enjoy coming out to support a good cause while having the opportunity to win many great prizes. Community businesses and individuals provide donations such as gift certificates, raffle baskets, coolers, and a variety of other items. There are several golf courses who also contribute certificates, including the Legends Country Club and Aberdeen.
"We have enjoyed organizing this tournament for the past four years. It is remarkable to see the people who return every year to support our cause. Our goal has been to provide a great tournament for people to enjoy, win prizes, all while helping kids in our local community.
“We cannot thank John Pusateri and his staff at the Terre Du Lac Pro Shop enough for helping us with the tournament. We hope it continues to grow and more golfers come out to join us on August 7th.”
The event could still use donations for hole sponsorship or raffle items. Hole sponsorship is $50 per hole, which includes an 18x24 sign of sponsorship.
There is still room for more teams to register. To do so, call 573-783-1445 or email partee4kids@gmail.com. Follow the tournament for updates on Facebook at Par-Tee 4 Kids.