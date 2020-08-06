You have permission to edit this article.
Golf tourney raising funds for foster kids Christmas
Golf tourney raising funds for foster kids Christmas

Golf tourney to raise funds for foster kids' Christmas

The Third Annual Par-Tee Fore Kids Charitable Golf Tournament takes place Saturday at Terre Du Lac Country Club. Spots are still available for individual players and teams. Call Kim Pate at 573-783-1445 to register or for more information.

Spots are still open for individual players and teams for the Third Annual Par-Tee Fore Kids Charitable Golf Tournament taking place Saturday at the Terre du Lac Country Club, 1424 Rue Riviera in Bonne Terre.

The fundraiser is an 18-hole, four-person scramble, flighted. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $60 per person/$240 per team and includes a swag bag, greens, cart fee and drinks, along with lunch and dinner. Dinner will be provided by Mario's Italia of Farmington.

Proceeds from the event will help grant the wishes of children in foster care during the Christmas season. In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50/50 raffle and a number of prizes and giveaways.

To register for the tournament or sign up for a hole sponsorship, contact Kim Pate at 573-783-1445 or by email at partee4kids@gmail.com.

