Good Samaritans rescue woman in traffic distress

This story originally appeared in the Tuesday, Dec. 29, 1992, issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A Farmington woman who says her life was literally saved by two teenage boys last Wednesday would like to know their names.

Victoria Proffer said her car — a brown Cadillac Eldorado — had died in traffic on Karsch Boulevard in the left turn lane that leads into Maple Valley Center.

She watched helplessly as car after car sped by her, drivers and passengers looking her way but driving on, apparently too engrossed in shopping to stop to assist.

“I was in a predicament… cars were rushing by… I’m just standing there. Finally, two teenage boys stopped to help,” she said.

The boys were pushing her car across Karsch to remove it from traffic, as Proffer was trying to steer while walking beside it when it happened:

“It suddenly gained speed!” she recalled. “I tried to jump in, but I slipped and fell under the car… things then went into slow motion.”

Proffer said she managed to roll out from under the vehicle just as the rear tire ran over her coat. “It was a real close call,” she sighed.

But the “runaway” car wasn’t finished. It was heading straight for three cars stopped at the stoplight leading out from Maple Valley Center onto Karsch. One of the boys risked personal injury by running past Proffer, who was still on the ground and jumping into the juggernaut — stopping it just before a terrible collision.

“They’re both local heroes,” she said of the Good Samaritans. “They stopped to help me while so many others just drove by. I’d really like to know who they are.”

So would the Press Leader. If the two fellows will give this newspaper a call, we’d like to get a photo of you with the lady who was in distress. So far, the only clue to your identities is you were in a blue and black Camaro.