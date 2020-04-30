Gov. Parson shares data supporting state reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEFFERSON CITY – As Missouri prepares to reopen economic and social activity on May 4, Governor Parson today highlighted data supporting the state’s “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan.

The “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan rests on four essential pillars designed to give Missouri a benchmark for moving forward:

• Expand testing capacity and volume in the state

• Expand reserves of PPE by opening public and private supply chains

• Continue to monitor and, if necessary, expand hospital and health care system capacity

• Improve ability to predict potential outbreaks using Missouri's public health data

“Because Missouri took aggressive actions to combat COVID-19 from the start, we are in a good place with each of these pillars and confident that we are ready to move forward into the recovery process,” Governor Parson said.

The state uses multiple Missouri specific sources to monitor these pillars and inform its decisions. One of the most important pieces of information the state tracks is the number of hospitalized COVID-19 cases and people under investigation.