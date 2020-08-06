Governor meets with educators across the state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As school districts continue to prepare for the upcoming school year, Governor Mike Parson met with school administrators and teachers from across the state to discuss their plans for this fall and how they are navigating the challenges of COVID-19.

Over the past week, Governor Parson met with educators and administrators in the Jefferson City, Neosho, Springfield, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Northeast Missouri regions.

“We are very grateful for the hard work of our superintendents, administrators, teachers, and all school staff members to prepare for the upcoming school year,” Governor Parson said. “It was encouraging to hear about their plans to resume teaching, whether that be onsite classes, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.”

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach. Every school district will look different based on the needs of its students and community,” Governor Parson continued.

The Governor’s Office has worked closely with the Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and Health and Senior Services (DHSS) to address key questions on school reopening. On Monday, DESE and DHSS released updated school reopening guidance addressing more frequently asked questions for the upcoming school year.