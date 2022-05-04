Governor proclaims May as Mental Health Awareness Month

Children’s Mental Health Week is May 1-7.

Governor Parson has proclaimed May 2022, as Mental Health Awareness Month in Missouri. The Department of Mental Health (DMH) in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Missouri, as well as other agencies, are committed to sharing resources, providing treatment and help to those in need, and promoting public understanding of mental health conditions.

Children’s Mental Health Week is May 1-7. This week will be celebrated with the #Ring4Hope event at 1:30 p.m. carried LIVE on the NAMI Missouri Facebook and the lighting of the Capitol Dome in green on Thursday, May 5.

Did you know:

• Approximately one in six children and youth have a diagnosable mental illness;

• Four million children and adolescents in this country suffer from a serious mental; disorder that causes significant functional impairments at home, at school and with peers;

• Fifty percent of those with lifetime mental health challenges first experience symptoms by the age of 14; and

• one in four American adults experiences an episode of mental illness every year.

During the month of May, shine a light on the importance of mental health for the children, youth and all citizens of Missouri. For more information contact Debra Walker at 573-751-1647 or debra.walker@dmh.mo.gov.

