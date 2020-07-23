Graduation Day...FINALLY!

"As you move forward, I encourage you to use this to push you to live for something bigger. You can try to live for yourself, but you will let yourself down. You can try to seek after material gains, but I can tell you if your identity and what defines you is stuff, that when that stuff falls apart, it’s going to take you with it.

"But if you live for something bigger than yourself, then it doesn’t matter what happens around you. In Proverbs 16:18 it says, ‘That pride comes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.’ That’s a big deal, pride is going to destroy you. We live in a world that pushes pride.”

Upchurch encouraged the graduates to chase after excellence, but not to become a slave to vanity.

“Jesus himself said that he came not to be served, but to serve,” he said. “I think that we would do so well to do likewise."

Upchurch urged the graduates to cling to a firm foundation.

“You can dwell on the things you cannot change, or you can focus all your energy onto feeding your heart unshakable and beautiful truths, and in the process become people who can stand no matter what happens,” he said.

Upchurch reminded the graduates to appreciate every single moment of their lives.