Grammy Award-winning group Casting Crowns performs Saturday

As Hall reflected on Casting Crowns' success, he said he's very thankful. But he doesn't think they are saying anything or doing anything "new or better than anyone else that's out there."

"We're just really blessed that God is using our music and people are listening to us and we're singing songs that aren't distracting," he said. "We want to sing you a song that even though one day it might not be fine, we're singing songs about truth."

Hall had one of those days that wasn't "fine." When he received a shocking diagnosis of kidney cancer in 2015, he struggled with asking for prayers himself. He was the one who provided strength for his family, his band, his church, his youth group. Now he felt overwhelmed and vulnerable.

"That was the bigger lesson I had to learn, that I could get through this with God and support of my family and friends," he said, "and I had to let go of my pride to allow people to love on me."

Hall wrote the powerful song "Oh My Soul" in 2015 on the night he found out he had cancer.

The emotional lyrics are deeply personal and resonate with listeners.