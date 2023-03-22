The Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is awarding grant funding for project prom and graduation events at 33 schools across the district. Schools were recently awarded $200 for student lock-in events. Funding assists with event expenses such as location rental, food, or entertainment. Schools will also receive roadway safety educational items to share with students.

To be eligible, schools must include a presentation or activity educating students on highway safety issues during their lock-in or the week of the event. With traffic fatalities on the rise, safety education is critical to reducing serious injuries and deaths on Missouri’s roadways. Schools are choosing to educate students in a variety of ways including presentations and programs by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Safe and Sober, ThinkFirst and docudramas.

“Traffic crashes have a lasting effect on each of us. Through education programs like Project Prom/Graduation, BUPD or Arrive Alive, hopefully we can change the causes or impact of these crashes.” says Sergeant Clark Parrott, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E Public Information Officer.

To view the complete list of grant winners, visit https://www.modot.org/media/41708

For additional information, contact Southeast Coalition Representative Ashley Metelski at 573-472-5885 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636), or visit the Southeast Coalition’s website at: www.savemolives.com/se