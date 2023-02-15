Gov. Mike Parson recently announced the Department of Economic Development (DED) had awarded a total of $261 million through the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program to 60 recipients for projects that will expand and improve internet access statewide.

Projects funded are expected to create more than 55,000 connections in locations that previously lacked adequate internet access, including parts of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Iron counties.

The ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program, administered by DED’s Office of Broadband Development, was launched in August 2022 to invest in the expansion. The program awarded competitive grants to a wide range of applicants, including traditional internet providers and electric and telephone cooperatives. The program prioritized unserved and underserved areas. The money will be used to build new connections that will deliver symmetrical speeds of 100 Mbps upload and 100 Mbps download or greater.

One area company to receive grant funds is the internet service provider (ISP) Aptitude Internet LLC, serving St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Jefferson counties. The entity has been awarded a total of $13,902,206.53 for use in three projects.

Based in Farmington, Aptitude is expected to provide high-speed internet to more than 100 homes in the Winchester Hills and Buzzard Rock areas of south St. Francois County. A second project will offer the same service to more than 1,000 homes north of Farmington and south of St. Francois State Park, according to a news release issued Monday. The third will cover the area from south of De Soto to the northwest side of Lake Timberline.

The communications company noted many advantages should soon be available to the large group of residents for the first time. The potential south St. Francois County customers will have access to much higher internet speeds, allowing for new healthcare options and giving residents control in the form of new telehealth options for preventative care. This area will also see economic benefits, as well as an increase in property values, the company said.

The proposed projects is expected to also directly benefit students in the area, helping bolster their access to learning tools, online curriculum, and other advanced learning prospects.

Founder and CEO of Aptitude Internet Solutions, Cole Smith, mentioned the vast role that internet access has come to play in everyday life. Smith said bringing faster internet speeds to more people is precisely why he started the company.

“Everyday, internet access is becoming increasingly vital,” said Smith. “So much of our communication, our shopping, paying bills, even learning, now takes place online. Without access to reliable internet, people in rural areas—our families, our friends, people we grew up with— are in danger of being left behind.

"That’s where we come in. That’s why I started Aptitude in the first place, and that’s why we’re excited for the opportunity to provide internet to so many more homes and businesses across the state. This expansion is very much in our DNA.”