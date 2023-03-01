Tycen Gray of Farmington is among 539 students named to Missouri Western State University’s dean’s honor roll for the 2022 fall semester. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 3.5 or better qualify for the honor.
Missouri Western State University is a student-centered learning community preparing individuals for lives of excellence through applied learning. Missouri Western, located in St. Joseph, Missouri, is committed to the educational, economic, cultural and social development of the region it serves. For additional information, visit missouriwestern.edu.