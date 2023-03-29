Great Mines Health Center CEO Gregory Roeback was the guest speaker at the Farmington Regional Chamber’s monthly Business and Community Luncheon held March 16 at Centene Center.

Roeback began his presentation by explaining that Great Mines is named for the region's mining history and is a federally qualified health center (FQHC).

“There are 1,403 FQHCs nationally, and there's 28 in the state of Missouri,” he said. “We provide comprehensive outpatient services, including medical, dental, mental health, substance abuse, chiropractic, radiology, pediatric, and women's health services, amongst other services.

“In 2022, we were proud to have provided 23,920 medical visits, 12,129 dental visits, 6,419 behavioral health visits, and 2,328 substance abuse treatment visits in Washington and St. Francois counties. GMHC and other recognized FQHCs are private, non-governmental, not 501(c)(3) charitable organizations.”

According to Roeback, Great Mines is “a place of hope” for the people they serve.

“We are not a last hope, but rather a place that instills hope,” he said. “We provide care to everyone, including those with private insurance, those covered by Medicaid and Medicare, and those without insurance. Great Mines and other FQHCs apply annually for funding to allow us to serve patients without insurance, based on household size and household income and this funding is not guaranteed.”

Roeback explained that Great Mine’s funding is based on annual federal annual appropriations and a very strict adherence to health center quality performance measures.

“This program was started during the [President Lyndon B.] Johnson Administration, so it's not new,” he said. “Having received bipartisan support for over 50 years, this FQHC system has proven truly to be affordable quality health care for everyone. In both of the counties we serve, we have many wonderful health care partners, including the school districts where we provide in-school behavioral health services; with the ambulance districts where we have partnered with community paramedics in both counties to provide in-home visits to our patients who have transportation barriers or other social determinants of health barriers; and link patients to GMHC providers as indicated for consultation or virtual appointments via telehealth.

“With our wonderful healthcare partners, BJC Parkland, BJC Behavioral Health, and Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health — where we collectively coordinate services and resources to avoid duplication of efforts — we also collectively and historically support joint or individual grant efforts offering letters of support and other supports.”

Roeback noted that Great Mines Health Center recently received a federal grant that resulted in a formal partnership with Mineral Area College, where GMHC is providing tuition assistance to students attending the college who are seeking degrees in the health professions, in the hope that they will enter the region’s health care workforce.”

Great Mines is making a move in the near future to make room for further expansion.

“You've maybe seen the sign across from Rural King, across from Auffenberg [Chevrolet], along the highway, with a sign that reads, ‘future home of Great Mines Health Center.’ We currently do have a small operation behind Belgrade [Bank], off Karsch, which is now a five-lane highway. So you can't really get to us anymore.

“We have medical, dental, pharmacy, behavioral health services, but we plan on expanding to there. We're working with Brockmiller [Construction], that you're all familiar with, and we hope to be in operation as soon as 2025, hopefully in the summer.”