GRINDSTAFF IS OCTOBER'S 'HEARTLAND HERO'
GRINDSTAFF IS OCTOBER'S 'HEARTLAND HERO'

  Updated
GRINDSTAFF IS OCTOBER'S 'HEARTLAND HERO'
Mark Marberry

High School Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds, left, presents Ashley Grindstaff with the Heartland Hero Award for October during the Farmington R-7 Board of Education meeting held Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Truman Learning Center.

Congratulations, Ms. Grindstaff!

