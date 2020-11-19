Groundbreaking set for Presbyterian Homelife

This story originally appeared in the Thursday, Nov. 10, 1960 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

A formal groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 for a Presbyterian retirement home. The site of the proposed home is the former W.M. Harlan property and consists of 1 and 1/10 acre. The former Harlan residence has been remodeled and serves as a staff house.

Taking part in the service on Nov. 19 will be a number of leaders from the two Presbyterian Synods of Missouri. The heads of the various divisions of the Presbyterian Church in Missouri will take part by turning a spade of dirt and greetings will be brought from the leaders of the men’s and women’s work of the state. Many out-of-town guests are expected. The public is cordially invited to attend the ceremony. In case of inclement weather, the services will be held in the Presbyterian Church and a brief outdoor service will take place later.

Mr. Harry Jennings, local architect, has made the plans, and specifications and bids will be submitted very soon. The building is to house 40 men and women over 65 years of age but in good health for their years. It is expected that similar projects will be built by the same board of trustees in other areas of the state of Missouri.

