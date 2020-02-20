Grounds for growth?

"Well, I'm glad to see something's happening with that lot and the company is thinking about building there," he said. "I think that they will spark — I hope they at least ignite — the light of commerce. This is a step in getting more of things like Kohl's and things like that, I'm thinking. I'm hoping it does.

"I hope they see that we are here to stay and that we have the resources and the economic growth to continue on and prosper with this kind of commercial entities. I'm glad to see it. I really am."

the city council will vote at its Feb. 24 meeting on whether or not to approve the second reading, allowing the ordinance to go into effect.

On Friday, city of Farmington Development Services Director Tim Porter discussed the anticipated addition of Starbucks to the city’s business community.

“The company that owns that lot is a company out of California in the commercial real estate business,” he said. “They’ve owned it for years and it was always leased to Ryan’s and all the other restaurants that were there. It was last year sometime, in the middle of summer, that we started getting hints that something was going on with that property.