Group to study school problems

This story first appeared in the Friday, Dec. 1, 1950 issue of The Farmington Press. – Editor

Superintendent Clifton Bell of the Farmington public schools has announced the appointment of a faculty committee to survey the public school situation in Farmington during the next few months for the purpose of attempting to recommend solutions for existing problems.

The scope of the committee’s work will include the following items: organization, curriculum revision, needed non-removable equipment, additional personnel needed for implementing recommended curricular changes.

This committee is empowered to invited before them, such other faculty members as are deemed desirable, to contact civic organizations in the community for help, and to work closely with the Parent-Teachers Association in formulating their recommended program.

It is hoped that out of this study will come information which may be presented to the Board of Education in the recommendations for the next school year.

This faculty committee is headed by Joe M. Toalson, high school principal, while other members are Mrs. Opal Wright, elementary school supervisor; Mrs. Georgia Thurman, W.L. Johns School principal; and Miss Vesta Halter, director of guidance.

