Gutting IP rights will upend university research

For Senators Birch Bayh, D-IN, and Bob Dole, R-KS, the purpose of the act was to "spur the interaction between public and private research so that patients would receive the benefits of innovative science sooner." In the ensuing 40 years, their legislation has enabled universities and industry licensees to develop and bring to market more than 200 life-saving new medicines.

All have witnessed the most recent fruit of the Bayh-Dole Act — mRNA technology from the University of Pennsylvania was licensed to Pfizer and Moderna, who used it to develop Covid-19 vaccines.

I fear that Biden's IP waiver on Covid-19 vaccines, coupled with ongoing attempts to twist the Bayh-Dole Act to allow government officials to modify the terms of IP licenses that companies receive from universities, will disincentivize the private sector from investing in early-stage university inventions that are years away from becoming viable commercial products.

If companies fear that the government will intervene after years of expensive R&D, they will not invest in the first place.

IP protections exist for a reason — because they work. We must not allow the admirable quest for health equity to kill the research goose that lays innovation's golden egg.

Carol Mimura is the former executive director of the Office of Technology Licensing at the University of California, Berkeley and current U.C. Berkeley assistant vice chancellor for Intellectual Property & Industry Research Alliances. This piece originally ran in the Mercury News.

