Half-a-beef donated to fire department

As the owner of Strothmann Livestock, he raises Angus Cattle as a cow/calf and finishing operation. His construction company performs residential and commercial work in the area.

“Last year, I started donating a half a beef per year to a family in need,” he said. “We finish about 15 beef a year. Last year, I donated one to a family and they sold raffle tickets to raise money for a family situation. I talked to a couple of guys months back at the firehouse and decided this is who I wanted to donate half-a-beef to this year. I appreciate what those fellows do over there.”