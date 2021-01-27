 Skip to main content
Half-a-beef donated to fire department
Local businessman Bob Strothmann recently donated half-a-beef to the Farmington Fire Department for their service to the community.

 Submitted photo

Bismarck farmer and businessman Bob Strothmann recently donated half-a-beef to the Farmington Fire Department in appreciation for their service to the community.

As the owner of Strothmann Livestock, he raises Angus Cattle as a cow/calf and finishing operation. His construction company performs residential and commercial work in the area.

“Last year, I started donating a half a beef per year to a family in need,” he said. “We finish about 15 beef a year. Last year, I donated one to a family and they sold raffle tickets to raise money for a family situation. I talked to a couple of guys months back at the firehouse and decided this is who I wanted to donate half-a-beef to this year. I appreciate what those fellows do over there.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

